Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Cities: Skyline II’s huge ‘economy update’ rolls out for PC

Cities: Skyline II’s huge ‘economy update’ rolls out for PC

image of a home next to a freeway or major interchange, at sunset, in the city-building game cities: skylines II
tl;dr

  • “Economy 2.0 update” for Cities: Skylines II is live, overhauling economic systems and adding new features.
  • Patch 1.1.5f includes options for sub-buildings in City Service buildings, with an updated tutorial provided.
  • Economic changes impact various services and waste accumulation, aiming to make the economy more challenging.

Cities: Skylines II’s heavily anticipated “Economy 2.0 update” is now live, bringing with it the titular overhaul to the game’s economic systems, plus changes to building upgrades, modding support and more.

It’s a significant milestone for the city-builder, which stumbled out of its late October launch and biffed a premium DLC release earlier this spring. Developer Colossal Order went back to the drawing board with a pledge to get core systems right before it started shilling any more DLC; this patch is part of that effort.

In Patch 1.1.5f, players will find new options for sub-buildings in the upgrade menu for City Service buildings. If that sounds a bit esoteric, don’t worry, there’s an updated tutorial for the City Service building type. But the gist of it is that these buildings can be relocated and removed, or the whole sub-building feature can be turned on or off to the user’s preference.

As far as the economy goes, obviously when dealing with a system this large, it’s going to take some time to see the effect of these features. But economy means more than money changing hands. It affects things like solid waste accumulation, which now takes into account population groups like students, prisoners, commuter employees, even the homeless.

The overall tuning of city services means that electricity import costs are going up, and water service fees also will be adjusted. The goal is to “make the economy more challenging and transparent.” Government subsidies for these services still exist, but they have been tuned with that objective in mind, too.

There are a slew of other modding and performance changes; check the full patch notes to see if they scratch a particular itch for you. The bottom line is Cities: Skylines II has rolled a long-promised update that should get around to resolving a lot of the friction that made the launch version of the game feel unpolished, if not incomplete.

Where is Cities: Skylines II’s console version?

Cities: Skylines II is available for Windows PC via Steam. A console version for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is planned, and tentatively slotted for a fall 2024 release, following a delay out of its originally planned spring 2024 window. That was pushed back as Colossal Order redoubled efforts to fix the main game on its lead platform for users who had bought it there.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

image of a home next to a freeway or major interchange, at sunset, in the city-building game cities: skylines II
Cities: Skyline II’s huge ‘economy update’ rolls out for PC
Owen Good
a rocket league car launches itself, rear exhaust blazing, at the ball to direct it at the goal in the video game's unusual blend of car/soccer gameplay
FIFA touts esports partnership with Rocket League, which isn’t exactly esports soccer
Owen Good
UK stop selling pre-owned games
GAME: UK’s largest game retailer denies reports it will stop selling physical games
Ali Rees
Messmer taking his eye out in Shadow of the Erdtree
All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses: What new rewards can you get?
Jacob Woodward
Messmer the Impaler in Shadow of the Erdtree
How to duplicate Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

image of a home next to a freeway or major interchange, at sunset, in the city-building game cities: skylines II
Gaming

Cities: Skyline II's huge 'economy update' rolls out for PC
Owen Good3 hours

Cities: Skylines II’s heavily anticipated “Economy 2.0 update” is now live, bringing with it the titular overhaul to the game’s economic systems, plus changes to building upgrades, modding support and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.