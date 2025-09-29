Canadian-based AGCO cracks down on illegal gaming machines

The Ontario-based AGCO is cracking down on unregulated gambling machines, with enforcement actions leading to the removal of 50 machines.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and cannabis sectors in the province. On Friday, September 26, it announced it was taking ‘strong action to protect the public from unregulated gambling machines.’

The regulatory agency has done a province-wide sweep of bars, restaurants, and lottery retailers this summer as it focuses on enforcement. In July and August, inspectors from AGCO conducted more than 200 inspections at liquor-licensed and lottery retail establishments.

The targeted enforcement has led to the ‘rapid’ removal of more than 50 ‘Prime Slots’ machines, which had been operating unlawfully and without regulatory oversight in restaurants, convenience stores, and other locations, which they describe as being accessible to minors and other vulnerable groups.

AGCO has spent the summer months doing a province-wide sweep

These Prime Slot machines are marketed as being games that only require skill, but the Ontario-focused regulators suggest that testing determined that the machines ordinarily rely on chance.

It’s due to this that they are not permitted under Canadian law, unless they are from a licensed supplier, have been approved, and are used in a regulated space which would include a casino or a charitable gaming center.

“While other jurisdictions grapple with the entrenchment of these unlawful gaming machines, the AGCO has taken a proactive stance to ensure they do not take root here in Ontario. Our recent regulatory actions are a clear demonstration of our comprehensive approach and our long-term commitment,” said Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO.

AGCO also says that its enforcement actions come at a time when the growth of unregulated gaming machines “has escalated across North America.”

According to the American Gaming Association, there are now an estimated 625,000 unregulated gaming machines in the United States, generating USD $30 billion ($41.3 billion CDN) in annual revenue.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram