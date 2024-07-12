Languagesx
Call of Duty's next crossover will be with the WWE, Activision confirms

Call of Duty’s next crossover will be with the WWE, Activision confirms

A Call of Duty soldier rests shotgun on shoulder
tl;dr

  • Call of Duty is collaborating with WWE for its Season 5 update, starting on July 24, following a trend of frequent pop-culture crossovers.
  • Speculation includes possible skins and weapon designs inspired by WWE stars, with John Cena being a popular predicted addition.
  • This collaboration raises doubts about rumored Marvel characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, appearing in the game, as their movie premieres coincide with the WWE update.

Call of Duty has been almost Fortnite-esque lately with the number and type of crossovers the game has regularly delivered. What was usually a quarterly thing promoting a movie became a near-monthly update with Modern Warfare III’s 2023 launch, also going much wider in the pop-culture spectrum.

That brings us to the latest collab, teased on Friday by the franchise’s official X account. It’s the WWE, whose crossover will coincide with the Season 5 start date, also announced on Friday. That’ll be July 24.

That’s all that was shown. Fans are speculating as to what kind of skins we’ll be seeing, John Cena just announced he will retire next year after a farewell tour for the fans, he seems like a timely — and popular — choice at least.

Call of Duty has brought celebrities themselves to the game, not just costumes inspired by them for their operators. But what this really looks like, who knows just yet; my guess is there will be all sorts of weapon skins invoking signature and finishing moves, too.

The teaser also caught fans off guard as most recently, unconfirmed rumors sourced from a datamine leak said Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine would be in the game, very believable considering the antiheroes’ movie premieres July 26. But since this WWE thing is July 24, that puts the superhero collab in doubt — especially as the WWE will probably use it to hype its WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view airing Aug. 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launched in November and is currently in its fourth season as a live service game. The next Call of Duty coming to Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, whose multiplayer beta is due to begin in late August. The full game is due to launch Oct. 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Featured image via Activision

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

