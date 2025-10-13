California tribes blocked from suing cardrooms over exclusive state rights

California tribes have been blocked from suing cardrooms over exclusive rights to run such events in the state in the latest courtroom step.

The tribes in California have faced obstacle after obstacle in trying to block the cardrooms industry across the state. The tribal groups claim that they should be able to press litigation challenging games offered at cardrooms, arguing that they should have exclusive rights.

While the motion made it to court, Sacramento State Superior Court Judge Lauri A. Damrell ruled that the bill the tribes used to bring their lawsuit into court was preempted by the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), leaving her “bound by law”.

“The court is mindful that previous efforts to resolve this longstanding dispute, whether through regulatory action, legislation, ballot initiatives, or litigation, have been unavailing,” Damrell stated in her ruling. She went on to “recognize the genuine desire, shared by many stakeholders, including the California Legislature, to reach the merits and achieve a final resolution.”

The California Gaming Association released this statement via Munger, Tolles & Olson: “Cardrooms for many decades have proudly operated lawful games with full transparency and stringent oversight by the office of the Attorney General of the State of California and the California Gambling Control Commission.

“We are encouraged by today’s decision. Our member cardrooms will continue to support good jobs, vital public services, and local economies across California while upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and compliance.”

What are cardrooms?

Cardrooms refer to Vegas-style gambling rooms, often set aside for private games attached to wider gambling or poker establishments. They can be either standalone businesses licensed for card games or parts of larger businesses that are used for private, offshoot games.

The California tribes argue that it was established by vote in California that they have exclusive rights to host table games. They claim that this income is protected as an avenue for revenue to support their historically disenfranchised communities.

Featured image: Pexels