bwin named as official sports betting partner of the NFL in Spain

The sports betting brand ‘bwin’ has now announced its official partnership with the National Football League as it becomes the ‘Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL in Spain.’

This alliance comes ahead of the first official NFL game in Spain which will take place on November 16, 2025, at the Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. The Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders will be going head to head.

The partnership is a ‘multi-year’ collaboration which will also see bwin be the official sports betting partner for Super Bowl LX in Spain. The brand will work closely with the NFL to strengthen the league’s growth in the country and aim to create new opportunities for fan engagement.

The operator will launch exclusive activations, special promotions, and personalized content in the years ahead to bring American football closer to the Spanish audiences.

“Partnering with the NFL is an exciting milestone for bwin in Spain, in a year when the league is celebrating its first game in Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu, one of the great temples of world sport,” says Curry Sloan, managing director for Canada, Iberia, and Latin America.

“As one of the world’s most exciting sports leagues, the NFL shares our passion for competition, entertainment, and fan engagement. Together, we will deliver unforgettable experiences and bring fans in Spain even closer to the action, always with a focus on safe and responsible gaming.”

It was back in February 2024 when it was announced that Madrid would host the NFL as the sports league stated it “prioritizes global growth.”

This approach into the European country is said to highlight the continued expansion of the league’s global footprint. Spain isn’t the first country outside of the United States to host the sport though, as fifty regulator season NFL games have been played internationally throughout the league’s history.

The sport has played in places like London, Munich, Frankfurt, Mexico City, and Toronto. In 2024, São Paulo, Brazil staged a game at the Corinthians Arena.

