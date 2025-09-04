Home PGCB reminds bettors to use licensed sportsbooks as NFL season begins

PGCB reminds bettors to use licensed sportsbooks as NFL season begins

The NFL season is kicking off, and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) is reminding people to place their sports bets only with licensed sportsbooks that are regulated by the state.

The board pointed out that more than 90% of wagers happen online, and the protections for players only apply when bets are placed with licensed operators under state oversight.

To make it easier for people to find legitimate platforms, the PGCB has added a section to its website with a list of regulated sports betting sites in Pennsylvania. That section also includes licensed fantasy contest, iGaming, and online poker operators.

PGCB says gamblers should be ‘hesitant’ to use illegal sportsbooks

As of now, there are 12 regulated sports betting sites in the state. The PGCB says these operators must follow strict rules and provide tools to help people manage or limit their gambling activity.

Board Executive Director Kevin O’Toole said, “For a gambler to protect themselves, they should be very hesitant to use illegal offshore sites. Only on the Pennsylvania regulated sites can a bettor choose to utilize self-imposed limits to better control their wagering activities.”

He added, “Legal, Board-regulated online sportsbooks must offer options for a player to control their gambling activity such as limiting the amount of time they can spend on a site, limiting the amount of money they can deposit, or provide a limit on the amount they wager.”

O’Toole explained that the operators approved by the Board give players the option to use cool-off periods, which let them step away from sports betting for a few days, weeks, or even months if they want to take a break.

The PGCB also runs a Self-Exclusion Program that lets people block themselves from all regulated online betting sites in Pennsylvania. Details about the program can be found at responsibleplay.pa.gov.

The agency also has a process for bettors to file complaints or disputes with licensed operators, and those cases are reviewed by trained staff. The board pointed out that this service isn’t available to anyone using offshore platforms. In July, the board handed out $70,000 in fines to two operators for issues tied to employee licensing and underage gambling.

Suswati Basu
Suswati Basu

