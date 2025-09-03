Paddy Power named official NFL sportsbook partner in UK and Ireland

Flutter Entertainment says its UK and Irish brand Paddy Power has signed a one-year deal to become the Official Sportsbook Partner of the NFL in the UK and Ireland.

The agreement means Paddy Power can promote its brand around NFL events and content in both countries, in shops and online. It also covers a new free-to-play game called Paddy Power NFL Showdown, as well as promotional activity across NFL digital channels. Fans can also expect Paddy Power activations at games in London and Dublin, along with access to official footage for customer engagement.

Flutter is proud to partner with the @NFL in the UK and Ireland for the 2025 Dublin Game at Croke Park@paddypower joins as the NFL’s Official Sportsbook Partner in the UK & Ireland, launching the new NFL Showdown free-to-play game. @FanDuel will be the exclusive advertising… pic.twitter.com/zKKzArutGI — Flutter Entertainment (@FlutterEnt) September 3, 2025

Paddy Power and NFL partnership ‘reaching new heights’ across the UKI

Michelle Spillane, MD Marketing at Paddy Power, said in a press release: “We are hugely excited to be coming on board as the NFL’s new sportsbook partner in the UK and Ireland. NFL as a sport is reaching new heights across the UKI, and with the first ever game taking place in Ireland at the end of the month, there felt like no better time to come on board.

“To celebrate, we’re launching our new official NFL free-to-play game to entertain punters every week, and we can’t wait to enhance the fan experience around the Dublin and London games with events, activations, and the usual Paddy mischief.”

Henry Hodgson, NFL UK & Ireland General Manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with Paddy Power as the NFL’s official sports betting partner in the UK and Ireland. Their innovative approach to fan engagement and their passion for sports entertainment align perfectly with our goals as we continue to grow the game across the region.”

The partnership comes ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ match against the Minnesota Vikings at Dublin’s Croke Park on Sunday, 28 September, the first regular-season NFL game to be held in Ireland.

Alongside the Paddy Power deal, the NFL will also work with Flutter’s North American brand, FanDuel, which will act as the exclusive advertising sponsor of the Croke Park game. FanDuel branding will feature on LED boards around the field, targeting U.S. audiences.

Featured image: Flutter Entertainment