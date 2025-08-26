NFL Super Bowl Slots launched for social casino with Aristocrat

The NFL has sounded its arrival into the social casino space thanks to a deal with Aristocrat Leisure’s Product Madness subsidiary to launch NFL Super Bowl Slots.

The game is a free-to-play slot, available on iOS and Android across the world, complete with full NFL branding, actual game footage, and immersive “Daily Drills” and “Quarterback Rush” features to deliver an authentic experience.

Fans can also customize the experience by choosing from any of the NFL’s 32 teams to unlock further dedicated, branded content.

NFL previously teamed up with Aristocrat to launch Super Bowl Slots in physical casino venues two years ago, and this latest venture takes the partnership further, opening up the title to more people and exposure.

“With NFL Super Bowl Slots, we set out to do more than just build a game – we wanted to create a new way for fans to experience the sport they love. Every detail was crafted to channel team pride and authenticity into one free-to-play mobile game experience, said Matt Labbat, SVP and Head of Product Madness.

NFL Super Bowl Slots is social casino gameplay, not a sweepstakes casino title

NFL Super Bowl Slots for social casino does not require real money to play, with users receiving virtual coins for gameplay and ongoing opportunities to earn more free coins.

The crucial difference from sweepstakes casinos is that there is no option to redeem or swap the virtual coins for real currency or cash prize equivalents.

“NFL Super Bowl Slots represents a fresh take on gaming at the league that will reach new fans who can engage with their favourite teams through exciting and interactive gameplay, added Ed Kiang, NFL’s VP of Video Gaming.

“Through our partnership with Aristocrat and the expertise from Product Madness, we can provide fans (18+) a free-to-play gaming experience right at their fingertips, that will keep them engaged with our sport while also enjoying the liveliness and enthusiasm that is embedded in social casino entertainment.”

NFL Super Bowl Slots will also follow the strategy of Product Madness to promote and encourage responsible gaming, with player controls and resources made available for a safer gaming experience.

Image credit: Aristocrat / Product Madness via YouTube