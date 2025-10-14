Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home BetMGM raises profit outlook as it plans $200M shareholder payout

BetMGM raises profit outlook as it plans $200M shareholder payout

BetMGM raises profit outlook as it plans $200M shareholder payout. BetMGM logo on top of generic image of coins.

BetMGM says it’s raising its full-year profit forecast and plans to give at least $200 million back to its joint owners, Entain and MGM Resorts International, after posting stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2025.

The company, which operates sports betting and online gaming platforms across North America, said in a press release that it brought in $667 million in net revenue for the quarter, a 23% increase from the same time last year.

Its iGaming revenue grew 21% year over year, and online sports revenue rose 36%. BetMGM also reported third-quarter EBITDA of $41 million, which is $57 million higher than last year.

“BetMGM’s momentum from H1 continued into Q3, underpinned by the ongoing execution of our strategic plan,” said Chief Executive Officer Adam Greenblatt. “The execution in operations we have described this year – improved marketing efficiency, player management, brand positioning, and product and platform improvements – all contributed to our strong revenue growth and material cash flow increase from both sides of the business.”

Greenblatt added that “strong underlying metrics and margin outperformance during July and August support our confidence in raising guidance for full year 2025.” He also pointed out that the company has “reached yet another inflection point in our journey, returning operating cash flow back to Entain and MGM Resorts.”

BetMGM Q3 2025 profit rises on online sports gain

For the first nine months of 2025, BetMGM reported year-to-date net revenue of $2.016 billion and EBITDA of $150 million. The company said it holds a 15% share of gross gaming revenue across active markets, including 21% in iGaming and 8% in online sports betting.

BetMGM has raised its full-year 2025 outlook to at least $2.75 billion in net revenue and about $200 million in EBITDA. It also reaffirmed its goal of generating more than $500 million in contribution, with positive results expected from online sports, like that of its first quarter.

The company plans to distribute extra cash to its parent companies each quarter while keeping at least $100 million in unrestricted cash on hand. By the end of 2025, BetMGM expects to have around $100 million in unrestricted cash after these distributions.

On the operations side, BetMGM highlighted recent product upgrades and the success of its “Make it Legendary” marketing campaign, which launched before the football season and features actor Jon Hamm. The company reported growth in player acquisition and retention, especially in iGaming, where the average number of monthly active users rose 21% from last year.

Better player engagement and app improvements, such as live same-game parlay options and a refreshed design, also helped boost activity. The company said handle per active customer climbed 23%, while net gaming revenue per active customer jumped 49% compared with a year ago.

BetMGM also said it has more than $250 million in liquidity, made up of $100 million in unrestricted cash and an unused $150 million revolving credit facility.

“BetMGM is healthier than it has ever been,” Greenblatt said. “Our stronger than expected performance through Q3 positions us well for the rest of the year and into 2026.”

Featured image: BetMGM

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

BetMGM partners with BetBlocker to expand responsible gambling and player protection efforts. BetMGM logo displayed beside casino imagery including poker chips, playing cards, and a roulette wheel, representing online gambling and gaming.
BetMGM partners with BetBlocker in responsible gambling push
Joel Loynds
Light & Wonder plans to crush debt with billion unsecured notes. Light & Wonder logo on top of light blue gradient background.
Light & Wonder gives update on November NASDAQ exit
Joel Loynds
Receiver Emeka Egbuka on the field, close-up, wearing a red jersey with '2' written on the front in white.
Fanatics Sportsbook pays out $1.5M due to Egbuka injury
Sophie Atkinson
Black background with a vertical social media video in the middle, from Brazilian congressman Lindbergh Farias
Brazilian bill proposes to double gambling taxes to 24%
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of the Netherlands flag prominently displayed in the foreground, with its distinctive horizontal stripes of red, white, and blue fabric rippling gently. The flag is positioned on a stand or held at an angle, creating depth and drawing the viewer's eye to its vibrant colors. Behind the flag, slightly out of focus, a casino gambling table is visible with green felt surface, poker chips scattered across it. Dutch Ksa warns of growth in illegal online gambling market
Dutch regulator, Ksa, warns of growth in illegal online gambling market
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

BetMGM partners with BetBlocker to expand responsible gambling and player protection efforts. BetMGM logo displayed beside casino imagery including poker chips, playing cards, and a roulette wheel, representing online gambling and gaming.
Gambling

BetMGM partners with BetBlocker in responsible gambling push
Joel Loynds3 hours

As companies attempt to deepen their protections against gambling harm, BetMGM International has partnered with BetBlocker to increase its responsible gambling initiatives. The new addition will be signalled via BetMGM's...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software