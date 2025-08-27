BetMGM launches a new look with Jon Hamm as its face and brand ambassador

BetMGM has partnered with Jon Hamm and a new ad agency to launch a new look for its betting and entertainment brand.

Sports betting giant BetMGM has launched a new look for its brand, in collaboration with ad agency Highdive. That sees EMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Hamm as the new face and brand ambassador for the company, starring in six new TV and media spots, set to launch publicly from August 30.

“This isn’t just a campaign,” said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer at BetMGM. “It’s a reimagining of what BetMGM stands for.

“We’re at the forefront of entertainment and gaming, with the spirit of Las Vegas woven into our DNA. Our new positioning celebrates the thrill, spectacle and storytelling potential in every spin, play and reward. With Jon Hamm’s talent and universal appeal, he’s a natural fit to represent the refined essence of our brand.”

The spots will premiere during college football games, with more roll-outs across TV, social, digital, out-of-home, and BetMGM properties nationwide.

“We didn’t just create ads, we built a creative platform that gives BetMGM a long-term advantage,” said Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at Highdive. “This is about storytelling, connection and creating a brand that truly speaks to today’s players, not at them.”

The new ads were directed by two-time Directors Guild of America Director of the Year Noam Murro, working together with Hamm for a cinematic look.

“BetMGM is all about style, and the ‘Make it Legendary’ campaign captures that energy,” said Hamm. “It’s witty, cinematic, and shows that betting with BetMGM is an unmatched experience.”

Beyond the new look at BetMGM

As well as seeking to promote its services, the gambling brand also highlighted the importance of responsible gaming, providing resources for users through GameSense, which offers responsible gambling tools across both mobile and desktop. It was developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

This investment comes after BetMGM reported strong revenue growth in the first half of 2025. The company has also invested in customer experience with a new app redesign in the past week.

Featured image: BetMGM