Home BetMGM launches a new look with Jon Hamm as its face and brand ambassador

BetMGM launches a new look with Jon Hamm as its face and brand ambassador

Jon Hamm is the new brand ambassador for BetMGM. Jon Hamm leans against wooden table wearing black suit blazer and shirt.

BetMGM has partnered with Jon Hamm and a new ad agency to launch a new look for its betting and entertainment brand.

Sports betting giant BetMGM has launched a new look for its brand, in collaboration with ad agency Highdive. That sees EMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Hamm as the new face and brand ambassador for the company, starring in six new TV and media spots, set to launch publicly from August 30.

“This isn’t just a campaign,” said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer at BetMGM. “It’s a reimagining of what BetMGM stands for.

“We’re at the forefront of entertainment and gaming, with the spirit of Las Vegas woven into our DNA. Our new positioning celebrates the thrill, spectacle and storytelling potential in every spin, play and reward. With Jon Hamm’s talent and universal appeal, he’s a natural fit to represent the refined essence of our brand.”

The spots will premiere during college football games, with more roll-outs across TV, social, digital, out-of-home, and BetMGM properties nationwide.

“We didn’t just create ads, we built a creative platform that gives BetMGM a long-term advantage,” said Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer at Highdive. “This is about storytelling, connection and creating a brand that truly speaks to today’s players, not at them.”

The new ads were directed by two-time Directors Guild of America Director of the Year Noam Murro, working together with Hamm for a cinematic look.

“BetMGM is all about style, and the ‘Make it Legendary’ campaign captures that energy,” said Hamm. “It’s witty, cinematic, and shows that betting with BetMGM is an unmatched experience.”

Beyond the new look at BetMGM

As well as seeking to promote its services, the gambling brand also highlighted the importance of responsible gaming, providing resources for users through GameSense, which offers responsible gambling tools across both mobile and desktop. It was developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

This investment comes after BetMGM reported strong revenue growth in the first half of 2025. The company has also invested in customer experience with a new app redesign in the past week.

Featured image: BetMGM

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. Sweepstakes casinos exit New York amid legislative crackdown and growing pressure from Senator Addabbo’s bill targeting promotional gaming platforms.
Sen. Joseph Addabbo warns New York casino licenses likely delayed until 2026
Graeme Hanna
Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump Jr. joins prediction market Polymarket’s advisory board
Rachael Davies
Brazil Congress told to focus on $6.4B gambling revenue losses to the black market. A panel of four men in suits seated at a long desk during a formal congressional session in Brazil. A Brazilian flag and a framed portrait hang on the wall behind them. Nameplates and microphones are positioned in front of each speaker, along with glasses of water. A large screen in the background displays a live feed of the meeting.
Brazil Congress told to focus on $6.4B gambling revenue losses to the black market
Graeme Hanna
The Soloviev Group and Mohegan, developers of the proposed Freedom Plaza entertainment and gaming venue in NYC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the New York City Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG). A lively urban plaza with people sitting on green chairs and socializing under the shade of trees. The backdrop is a modern, curved glass building with vertical architectural fins. The glass façade reflects the sky and surroundings, and the words “FREEDOM PLAZA MARKET” are visible on the building. Groups of people are gathered near a water feature, creating a vibrant community atmosphere.
Freedom Plaza developers confirm plans for Problem Gambling Resource Center
Graeme Hanna
The NFL has sounded its arrival into the social casino space thanks to a deal with Aristocrat Leisure’s Product Madness subsidiary to launch NFL Super Bowl Slots. Promotional graphic for NFL Super Bowl Slots, showing slot machines with football players and the NFL logo. Large text in the center reads 'Super Bowl Slots' with a slot reel displaying 777 underneath.
NFL Super Bowl Slots launched for social casino with Aristocrat
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. Sweepstakes casinos exit New York amid legislative crackdown and growing pressure from Senator Addabbo’s bill targeting promotional gaming platforms.
Casino

Sen. Joseph Addabbo warns New York casino licenses likely delayed until 2026
Graeme Hanna36 minutes

New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo has stated that the downstate casino licenses for NYC may not be awarded until the start of next year, beyond the initial end-of-year timescale...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.