BetMGM announces a new app redesign ahead of a fresh football season

Sports betting operator BetMGM has announced a redesign of its mobile app ahead of the new professional football season.

The app redesign will bring a new suite of features to BetMGM’s mobile experience, geared towards the upcoming football season at the beginning of September. The focus is on bringing a faster experience to mobile users when building wagers, placing bets, and earning rewards.

“This is the fastest, most user-friendly and best product we have ever offered,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Every detail was designed with players in mind. By blending years of customer feedback with the ingenuity of our product development team, we’ve built a premium sports betting app with a level of detail and insight that sets BetMGM apart.”

What’s new for the BetMGM app?

With a new display for its in-app market, relevant betting markets are easier to find, with scrollable menus to browse scores and alternate line props. There’s also a new look for the rewards area, so users have a clearer idea of their BetMGM Rewards Points balance, track tier progress, and purchase digital bonuses.

As the pro football season gets underway, BetMGM has launched live same-game parlays to players can place bets while games are still going on, as well as cash out during games. On Apple devices, players can even bet in real time without unlocking the screen.

To help users know where to put their money, players can now research teams and players directly within the app, with information on recent team and player performances, current season trends, streak indicators and insights from the past five games, thanks to data from GTG Network.

All of this is wrapped up in a new overall look for the BetMGM app, with the introduction of dark mode and a new look across all its in-app experiences. BetMGM reported strong financial growth in the first quarter of 2025, in no small part thanks to the rise of digital betting, so this app redesign is likely looking to capitalize on that growth.

Featured image: BetMGM

