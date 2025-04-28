Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home BetMGM reports strong Q1 results thanks to sports betting and iGaming growth

BetMGM reports strong Q1 results thanks to sports betting and iGaming growth

BetMGM has delivered strong first-quarter financial results for 2025, achieving profitability as online sports betting and iGaming revenues soared.

The joint venture, owned by Entain and MGM Resorts, announced net revenue growth of 34%, hitting $657 million, boosted primarily by its online sports and casino segments.

The operator reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $22 million which is a pretty fantastic turnaround compared to a $132 million loss during the same period last year.

Online casino revenue rose by 27%, reaching $443 million, thanks to expanded product offerings and exclusive content attracting higher player engagement.

Additionally, online sports revenue climbed an impressive 68% to $194 million, and total wagers placed grew 29% year-over-year, totaling $4.09 billion.

CEO Adam Greenblatt praised the quarter as a promising start, stating, “2025 is off to an encouraging start for BetMGM as we execute our revised strategic plan. The momentum we built in the second half of 2024 continued into the first quarter as we implement our powerful iGaming strategy, enabling us to grow faster than the market and at scale.”

Greenblatt also touched on BetMGM’s resilience, since there has been challenging outcomes in popular sporting events, so refined player segmentation and promotional strategies made the difference.

He expressed confidence that the operator is on track to achieve positive full-year EBITDA as previously projected.

BetMGM has experienced steady growth in user numbers, with average monthly active users, increasing by 6% to approximately 1.07 million.

The company credited this rise to its exceptional iGaming content and the aforementioned improvements in player retention and engagement.

What’s more, BetMGM also saw substantial growth in cross-platform engagement, as more sports bettors explored the iGaming offerings, reflecting a stronger overall product.

The positive financial performance further cements BetMGM’s leading position, holding an impressive 22% market share in iGaming and an 8% share in online sports betting markets where it operates.

Looking forward, BetMGM has suggested that its full-year revenue will look to sit between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, and remains optimistic about achieving positive EBITDA for 2025.

The company also restated its long-term goal of reaching $500 million EBITDA within the coming years, which hopefully has led to increased investor confidence in its sustainable growth path.

Following the announcement, Entain’s shares rose significantly, closing 7.7% higher on Monday in London trading.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Guides Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Stake launches Stake Engine to streamline game development for iGaming creators
Stake launches Stake Engine to streamline game development for iGaming creators
Suswati Basu
Kenya watchdog issues ultimatum to broadcasters over gambling content
Joel Loynds
Brazil ic360
Brazil’s Finance Ministry strengthens sports integrity with new IC360 partnership
Jacob Woodward
China’s May Golden Week might see less spending this year
Joel Loynds
Foreign gambling shrinks in Norway as Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto see growth. Cityscape of Oslo
Foreign gambling shrinks in Norway as Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto see growth
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Stake launches Stake Engine to streamline game development for iGaming creators
Gambling

Stake launches Stake Engine to streamline game development for iGaming creators
Suswati Basu3 hours

Stake, one of the world’s biggest online casinos, has announced the launch of Stake Engine, its next-generation Remote Gaming Server (RGS). The company told ReadWrite that the platform is designed...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.