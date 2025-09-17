Home BetMGM leaps into entertainment sponsorship with new podcast deal

BetMGM leaps into entertainment sponsorship with new podcast deal

BetMGM is partnering with Better Collective to push further into the entertainment industry. The casino company will become the sponsor for the video podcast, “Roommates Show,” and the new show, “No Limit”.

The move, which BetMGM states is the company doubling down on the industry sector, especially within podcasts like the Roommates Show, follows a rise in gambling content online. Outside of news and guides, gambling content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube has become ever more prevalent.

Only Twitch, Amazon’s video game streaming site, has enforced rules on gambling content after several high-profile streamers spent hours gambling in front of its young audience. Seeing this, Kick was set up with the backing of Stake and uses that income to fulfill its enormous contracts.

The move comes just a couple of weeks after a rebranding for BetMGM, which puts Jon Hamm at the center of its branding.

Star studded lineup for new BetMGM sponsored show

No Limits, the new show, is about blackjack, hosted by NBA star Iman Shumpert, and is joined by Mario Chalmers in a half-chat show, half-gambling show. It functions effectively like any other online chat show, but features the two gambling at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and is split into two segments, Double Down and Aces Only.

Double Down is when “the guest is dealt a blackjack hand that would typically call for a ‘double down””, they’re presented with something they said online or in another interview, giving them the chance to “double down” or walk it back. Aces Only brings highlights to the show, and “activates” when the guest draws a BetMGM-branded ace.

The episode digs into scoring, point guards, and other players, as well as some mild introspection. According to BetMGM, 12 episodes are planned to be posted weekly.

Playmaker HQ speaks on new gambling show

Speaking in the press release, Matt Schwimmer, CEO of Playmaker HQ, the studio behind the shows, said:

“Our shows have always thrived because they’re hosted by dynamic athletes who bring authenticity and energy to every episode.

“‘No Limit’ is the next step in our evolution as we expand into casino content with the All In brand. It combines entertainment, personality, and unfiltered conversation in a way that truly connects with fans. We’re excited for everyone to experience it and grateful to BetMGM for being such a strong partner in making it happen.”

Featured image: BetMGM/Playmaker HQ

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

