Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Bet365 £18m loss compounded by Copa del Rey final

Bet365 £18m loss compounded by Copa del Rey final

British gambling giant Bet365 confirmed a significant £18 million ($24.15m) payout to bettors due to its new Sub On Play On feature, with Saturday’s clash between Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid and Barcelona responsible for much of the loss. 

Sub On Play On was launched on 11 March. The feature for soccer games sees a wager on a player roll over to another player they are substituted for, during a particular game, similar to the Super Sub and Impact Sub markets introduced by Paddy Power and William Hill, respectively. 

The feature is another form of bet builder, increasingly popular in the United Kingdom, which sees bettors able to customise their bets with stakes placed on specific outcomes or events during a game. 

Bet365 confirmed over £18m has been paid out to customers in the first month of operation for Sub On Play On, culminating last weekend with the Copa del Rey, the Spanish cup final. 

Steve Freeth, a Sports and Trading Expert at bet365, stated: “The Copa del Rey final was brutal, so much so it’s the most we’ve lost on Bet Builders since the 2022 World Cup Final!”

Barcelona’s 3-2 victory at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville produced 15 shots on target, 15 corners, six bookings, and four goals in normal time, before further action and the winning goal unfolded in extra time.

Freeth continued, “This was enough to do the damage with all the big guns except Rodrygo having shots on target, so step forward his half-time replacement, Kylian Mbappe, to not only hit the target but also to score as punters profited from our Sub On Play On concession.”

As explained, all qualifying bets placed on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo were ‘played on’ through the French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute.

Last month, Bet365 confirmed its departure from the Chinese gambling market.

New feature launched across 20 different countries

Despite leading 2-1, Real could not capitalize on the momentum as the Catalan giants prevailed once again. 

Barcelona have beaten Real in all three encounters so far this season, including a 5-2 thrashing in the Spanish Super Cup in January, and a 4-0 victory at the Bernabeu Stadium in October. 

The final meeting of the campaign will take place at Barcelona’s Camp Nou on Sunday, 11 May, with the hosts four points ahead in the title race with five games to go.

Bet builders appear to now be a permanent fixture in British sportsbooks, with Sub On Play On representing an enhancement to the offering. 

Bet365 has immediately introduced the new feature across 20 different countries and the most popular soccer competition markets, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Champions League.

 

Image credit: Grok/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Betr deal
Betr proposes to acquire PointsBet’s stocks in multi-million dollar deal
Rachael Davies
NCAA partners with Genius Sports in new betting data deal
Jacob Woodward
Brazil expands betting rules to include popular esports titles
Jacob Woodward
Official race course scene image from Ladbrokes website / Over a year has passed since Irish bettor Dylan Phelan placed a €30 ($34) each-way double on two horses, but Ladbrokes has refused to pay out the six-figure winning sum. 
Ladbrokes holds firm on refusal to pay out six-figure sum to winner in Ireland
Graeme Hanna
Draftkings Pennsylvania lawsuit
DraftKings challenged by new Pennsylvania class-action lawsuit over ‘risk-free’ promotions
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betr deal
Betting

Betr proposes to acquire PointsBet's stocks in multi-million dollar deal
Rachael Davies3 hours

Betr boosts its commitment to PointsBet with a proposal to buy 100% of PointsBet's stocks not already owned by the platform. The operator already owns 19.9% of PointsBet’s stocks, making...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.