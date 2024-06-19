Cult classic GameCube RPGs finally shadow-drops on PC

Video game publisher Bandai Namco has quietly released Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster on Steam, bringing them to PC for the first time.

Not only that, but the bundle of games is currently available for a discounted price. The pair, made up of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, and Baten Kaitos Origins, is currently available for 10% off in an introductory offer that ends on July 1.

First published in 2003 and 2006 respectively, it’s been roughly two decades since fans first played through the role-playing games, initially available exclusively for the Nintendo GameCube and now available on PC for the very first time. Players can once again take up the narrative arcs of Kalas and Sagi on their respective journeys to battle the Alfard Empire.

This comes after Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster launched in September 2023 for the Switch only (where you can also create your own RPGs, should you wish to), despite rumors that they would also be coming for PC gamers. These rumors are now undoubtedly true, released in a surprise shadow-drop.

What’s new in Baten Kaitos?

As remasters of the original games, the dual remaster includes improved textures, environments, and character models, and an expanded aspect ratio so it’s suitable for modern monitors. Other quality improvements have been made throughout the game, from a refreshed UI for modern audiences, auto-save, and a help menu.

There are also two new modes: New Game+, which allows players to retain their Magnus, levels, and ranks; and New Game-, a level-restricted mode for players seeking a serious challenge.

The name has remained as Baten Kaitos to pull in nostalgic fans, although this almost wasn’t the case even back in 2003. Bandai Namco originally wanted to go in another direction but eventually followed the wishes of Yasuyuki Honne, the director of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean. The name Baten Kaitos came about while creating an airship for the first game, and was later woven into the naming of various other items in the in-game universe.

Featured image: Bandai Namco