Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Create your own hit Switch games when RPG Maker WITH arrives in October

Create your own hit Switch games when RPG Maker WITH arrives in October

Artwork from RPG Maker WITH

Retro-style RPGs are big business, especially on the Nintendo Switch. We aren’t talking about masterpieces like Baldur’s Gate 3, or even old-school Zelda games but just your regular, fun, story-driven pixel-based RPGs.

Well with the help of the incoming RPG Maker WITH that is releasing for Switch on October 11th, you are going to get the chance to create your own Switch-based RPGs.

RPG Maker has been around for years and years in one form or another and the weirdly named RPG Maker WITH will be the latest version,

We are presuming the WITH part of the name comes from the included collaboration tools which let you co-create your RPG with other people online which is pretty cool as you could have one friend in charge of the story, another in charge of dialog, and even another sorting out your game’s maps. Sounds like a lot of fun.

The online aspect of the game will also allow you to play games that other creators have made, opening up potentially a never-ending world of new RPGs to play (disclaimer, some will be absolutely rubbish).

Assets wise the game will come with all you need to create fantasy or science-fiction-style RPGs and there are plans to offer more assets as DLC. If this is anything like in the existing RPG Maker ecosystem for PC, these will be plentiful.

A version of RPG Maker WITH will also be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the future, but the only date for that so far is the considerably vaguer 2025.

If you have always wanted to create your own game but simply have no clue where to start RPG Maker is a great jumping-off spot to see what catches your imagination. The new audience on the Nintendo Switch is an interesting one and it will be a lot of fun to see what people can create once it releases.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Artwork from RPG Maker WITH
Create your own hit Switch games when RPG Maker WITH arrives in October
Paul McNally
Red Cross and Tetris join forces to boost blood donations. This image creatively combines elements of the classic video game Tetris with the emblem of the Red Cross. In the backdrop, colorful Tetris blocks are arranged in a scattered fashion against a black background, with some forming the recognizable "Tetris" shapes. In the foreground, a large Red Cross emblem is displayed on a red, badge-like shape with a realistic, draped fabric appearance. This visual metaphor suggests a collaboration or campaign, possibly using the engaging nature of Tetris to promote or raise awareness for the Red Cross's activities, such as blood donations.
Red Cross and Tetris join forces to boost blood donations
Suswati Basu
Study finds playing video games does not affect adult gamers' mental health. A young Asian man is intensely focused on his gaming handheld, his mouth open in excitement. He wears a red jacket, white baseball cap, and headphones. The background is vividly lit in blue and red, with abstract white line drawings adding dynamic visual interest.
Study finds playing video games extensively does not affect adult gamers’ mental health
Suswati Basu
destiny 2 red death reformed
How to get Red Death Reformed and catalyst in Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Jacob Woodward
No new GTA 6 trailer at this year's Summer Games Fest. The image features a digital artwork of a man standing next to a bright red sports car with futuristic design elements, looking towards a sprawling city skyline during sunset. The city is filled with tall buildings under a warm, orange sky, and palm trees line the street. The scene captures a stylish, modern aesthetic, reminiscent of video game art, evoking a sense of adventure and luxury.
No new GTA 6 trailer at this year’s Summer Games Fest
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Artwork from RPG Maker WITH
Gaming

Create your own hit Switch games when RPG Maker WITH arrives in October
Paul McNally7 seconds

Retro-style RPGs are big business, especially on the Nintendo Switch. We aren’t talking about masterpieces like Baldur’s Gate 3, or even old-school Zelda games but just your regular, fun, story-driven...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.