Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Apple pursues ‘longevity’ by improving support for third-party iPhone displays and batteries

Apple pursues ‘longevity’ by improving support for third-party iPhone displays and batteries

iPhone suspended in midair
tl;dr

  • Apple will support third-party iPhone displays and batteries to improve repairability and lower costs for users.
  • New software features will extend to third-party components, including True Tone for display replacements.
  • These changes are expected in 2024, likely with iOS 18, enhancing self-repair options and customer satisfaction.

Apple will soon better support third-party iPhone displays and batteries in a bid to improve its smartphones’ repairability.

A common criticism levelled at Apple is that its hardware is not built to last. The fact that iPhone batteries and displays can usually only be replaced (at a considerable expense) by official Apple stores and repair teams means that people can’t reliably fix their own smartphones themselves or with cheaper third-party service providers, like Android users can.

Typically, a replacement iPhone battery will cost around $100, while a new screen can cost as high as $250, depending on the specific device. However, Apple has started various initiatives to improve its repairability, such as extending its self-service diagnostics tool to Europe. This offers customers across 32 countries an easier way to test products for possible problems.

More software features coming to third-party iPhone components

Apple has also published a white paper called Longevity, by Design that outlines “the company’s principles for designing for longevity.” The most important detail within is that the tech giant will extend more software features to third-party iPhone components.

That means that features like True Tone, the way that an iPhone display’s white balance will automatically adjust to better match your environment, will no longer be disabled when hardware elements like the display are replaced by third parties. This means repairs will not always need to go through Apple’s cost-high streams.

Apple does note that the results may not be up to its usual standards, due to the fact that True Tone depends on variable server-side calibrations and detailed communications but the effort is being made to improve the experience for customers. What’s more, iPhone owners “will be able to deactivate True Tone in Settings if the display does not perform to their satisfaction.”

Battery metrics are also coming to third-party batteries, with the provision that Apple cannot verify the information presented. The company is still clearly wary of third-party batteries, with the white paper featuring data on many tests that led to failures as extreme as fire or explosions, in some cases.

“We encourage all consumers to confirm that the product meets stringent safety requirements,” Apple writes.

The changes will reportedly come later in 2024, suggesting iOS 18 will be required to perform the necessary expansions.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

iPhone suspended in midair
Apple pursues ‘longevity’ by improving support for third-party iPhone displays and batteries
Rachael Davies
Promotional image of Google Pixel 9
Google teases Pixel 9 Pro and confirms date of Google’s August Pixel event
Rachael Davies
AI image of Teams setup / Microsoft has been accused of violating EU antitrust rules by bundling Teams
Microsoft accused of EU antitrust violation by bundling Teams
Graeme Hanna
AI image of chatbot development / Amazon is said to be working on Metis, a new chatbot to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Amazon reportedly developing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT
Graeme Hanna
Self-driving Aurora truck with Uber Freight branding
Uber expands driverless truck deal with Aurora, with new Texas route and program
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

iPhone suspended in midair
Big Tech

Apple pursues 'longevity' by improving support for third-party iPhone displays and batteries
Rachael Davies6 seconds

Apple will soon better support third-party iPhone displays and batteries in a bid to improve its smartphones' repairability. A common criticism levelled at Apple is that its hardware is not...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.