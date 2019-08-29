If I had to guess the number of apps that are invented every day, the obvious answer would be “I don’t know.” But if I had to guess, the latest technology which is being integrated into mobile apps, then that right answer brings numerous business opportunities and technological innovations. IoT and mobile app development are affecting each other.

The year is 2019, and the Internet Of Things (IoT) has put a significant influence on mobile app development and is gaining popularity at a rate that is unmeasurable due to the convenience it offers, and it’s easy to use.

What is IOT?

IOT generally is an ecosystem of physically connected objects which are easily accessible via the internet. It is a giant network of a number of objects like smart cars, which can move on their own by detecting the objects in their path. We see smart ovens, and microwaves, which can cook food with the right amount of time and the fitness devices.

Devices can measure your pulse rate, the number of miles you walked and will recommend the exercises that you must do. All of this convenience can be integrated with your smartphone, and you can have control over all your devices.

IoT is making our lives more comfortable, and it is the only way to boost your business. The idea of IoT is to integrate this new technology into everything we do. It is the most popular and trending platform that involves a smartphone app which can monitor and control the smart devices.

This trend is also reshaping the process of mobile app development and is providing the newest stage of app development for various app developers.

IoT Technology is now being embedded into everything, and the current demand of the user is to have an enhanced lifestyle. Having tech in everything we do has forced the app developers to Embrace IoT, which has put a high impact on Mobile app development.

Let’s analyze what the effect is, of IoT on Mobile app development:

Modified app development process:

Every individual might have experienced IOT at some point of time in their lives. The way the users have put this technology to use in their own personalized way has taught the app developers to integrate it into daily apps. The app developers are still learning and trying to figure out how to apply it. Learning how to apply new technology also brings a new thought process, and has given birth to a modified way of developing an app.

When a team of developers is working on an app integrated with IOT, they need to understand how the application is going to connect to the object and the internet. The developers need to follow a new approach for the entire process as the application is going to be integrated with a gateway.

The futuristic approach:

Internet of things is undoubtedly the future of technology and holds great potential for the app development industry. For industries to flourish this innovative technology, it will bring an era of technological advancement and prosperity. For this futuristic approach, the developers today are spending a vast amount of time developing an app that is easily adaptable while connecting with the internet and the objects.

Right now, the competition in the technology market is robust and the apps that do not support this newest function are going to face the risk of getting out of the competition or losing the market.

Acknowledge the differences:

There are various levels and processes to follow when designing a regular mobile app. The same approach cannot be followed by app developers who are in the process of developing IOT Mobile apps as they need to improvise and come up with a new strategy.

With the usage of new emerging technologies, you need to consider the targeted audience and then proceed with the application. You have to acknowledge the differences there are between the targeted audience for different apps.

An app developer is never going to treat two different projects with the same approach. For a new technology, which is still in the development phase, the developer will come with a new approach. This improvisation will be very resourceful in acknowledging the difference.

Choose the right platform:

The app developers have to start from scratch when it comes to developing an app that is integrated with IoT. The process followed is more time consuming and prone to numerous errors. The app developers need new software as there is no web-based platform for developing an IoT App.

Many industries are taking advantage of IoT, such as agriculture, healthcare, energy, retail, and many more. More and more prominent lists of technologies is shaking hands with IoT.

Developing high-security protocols:

When it comes to developing an app with IoT, every aspect cannot be positive. Various entry points can be a threat to the security of the apps. It becomes easy for cybercriminals to hack your data and use it in the most unethical ways. It shifts the developers focus on making something the cybercriminals cannot exploit. A mobile app will be more secure and safe.

With the exploration of IoT, it has forced us to develop a security level that can easily prevent the number of cyber threats.

An interactive way of Development:

An application is going to become a lot more interactive when it is integrated with the Internet of things. It will be more integrated because there is going to be more room for the process of innovation and customization.

If used during the process of mobile app development, it can attract numerous new users and can also help beat the competition.

Enhanced efficiency:

The IoT integrated apps are processed in a manner that will make the work more uniform and more straightforward. The uniformity is directly going to have a positive impact on productivity and an increase inefficiency. The mobile app user experience is going to be more user-friendly with the integration of IOT.

Even the process of developing any mobile app is going to be more convenient and faster.

Moderate human efforts:

The potential of the IoT is such that it attaches multiple apps, devices, and functions in a single system. For example, a mobile device with IoT functions will help you switch on/off the light, check security cameras, and book or track a cab ride. It has made everything easy for the end-user and the developer. The process has reduced the amount of effort that is put on the developer in building an app.

The time which was taken to make one app is now being used to create multiple ones. There is an increase in productivity without any hassle. The IoT technology, on the other hand, is managing numerous tasks at one time and is a blessing in disguise for end users.

The app development experience:

Now, this new technology is also providing a unique experience for the users as well as the developers as the IoT app developers, who follow a completely new approach. It is very significant for the IoT developer to learn about technology as it is a part of our present and the future.

This switch is sudden, but today, it is a must for every app development company. This new technology has now become an inevitable part of our lives, which is why the developers of today must have a strong professional edge for IoT.

Final Thoughts

After going through all the essential points, it is very understandable that IoT is a mass digital revolutionary technology that demands a lot of attention right now. This new technology has introduced a new horizon in the mobile app industry, which is unseen and most innovative. It can transform any object into a smart device which makes this technology so vital.

It is making the lives of people much easier when integrated mobile apps are integrated with IoT. The less amount of effort will enable the developers to make more creative and innovative apps.

This platform is like an open bottle which is pouring its magic slowly in the mobile application industry.