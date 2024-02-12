Xbox says no plans to quit consoles — but a podcast format announcement?

Xbox and PlayStation have had their rivalries for years — and they started playing in the sandbox together as infants. Even though these players have grown up — they’re still in competition for gamer’s time and money. Famous rivalries in video game history exist, such as Sonic vs. Mario, Crash vs. Cortex, Link vs. Ganon, and Switch owners vs. Joycon Drift.

The PS5 has succeeded better than the Xbox Series X by a wide margin, to the extent that there have been rumors that Microsoft may forego developing consoles completely in favor of the next generation.

But Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox reassured all Xbox employees that the company will not stop producing consoles. Saying that Xbox has no plans to quit consoles — and then having a podcast format announcement on February 15th has a few fans a bit nervous? Might we see Xbox announce a new harde, or perhaps a Pro version of the Series X — or forget a remake or update — might there be something completely new? The Ad on X says to watch on “YouTube.com/Xbox or where you listen to your podcasts.” Also, “Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business.”

Many wonder why Xbox continues to make exclusives and not go multiplatform? For many fans, the hope this week is that Microsoft will reveal plans to go multi-platform with some of the biggest Xbox games — and Game Pass, of course.

This would be an interesting move because among of the Xbox Series X’s major selling points are games like Sea of Thieves, Starfield, and Hi-Fi Rush. It should come as a relief to fans of studios like Bethesda and Activision Blizzard who joined with Microsoft, as this would virtually guarantee that PlayStation titles like Fallout and Call of Duty will continue to have a presence.

We await Phil Spencer’s news on February 15 to find out the destiny of our beloved Xbox.

Featured Image Credit: Luca Nardone; Pexels