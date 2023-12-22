Custom Rebel Moon Xbox Series X being given away by Microsoft

Microsoft has been offering customized versions of its Xbox Series X console in competitions to promote TV shows and movies, and the latest on offer is this stunning Rebel Moon offering to celebrate the new Netflix movie of the same name.

The epic space opera directed by Zack Snyder is set in a distant galaxy (standard!) and features a Militaristic empire called the Motherworld. The saga will come in the form of two movies – the one available now A Child of Fire, and a second movie due for release in April next year.

The console, as you can see from the image would certainly be a centerpiece on any gaming setup, even if the horns are a little impractical. We suppose you could always use them to hang your gaming headset on to help keep your desk tidy.

This Xbox is ready for rebellion! Follow and RT with #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Netflix @rebelmoon Xbox Series X, Elite controller, and stand! Ages 18+. Ends 1/3/24. Rules: https://t.co/mIqtTye7f4 Stream #RebelMoon on @netflix Dec 21st pic.twitter.com/fBfitkLNnD — Xbox (@Xbox) December 22, 2023

To stand a chance of winning you merely need to follow the Xbox account on X and retweet (although it’s probably not called that anymore) with the hashtag #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes.

The prize comes complete with an Xbox Series X customized console, console stand and an Xbox Elite controller to match.

Rebel Moon Director Zack Snyder is famous for his previous work on hyper-stylistic movies such as 300 and Watchmen as well as the remake of Day of the Dead. Rebel Moon looks slightly more mainstream than his previous work, whereas this customized console up for grabs is anything but mainstream.

If you want to enter the competition and have a chance to bring this home, you need to enter using the directions above by 3rd January 2024, after which the draw will be made and the lucky winner notified.