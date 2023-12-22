Custom Rebel Moon Xbox Series X being given away by Microsoft

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023 / Game / News
Rebel Moon Xbox

Microsoft has been offering customized versions of its Xbox Series X console in competitions to promote TV shows and movies, and the latest on offer is this stunning Rebel Moon offering to celebrate the new Netflix movie of the same name.

The epic space opera directed by Zack Snyder is set in a distant galaxy (standard!) and features a Militaristic empire called the Motherworld. The saga will come in the form of two movies – the one available now A Child of Fire, and a second movie due for release in April next year.

The console, as you can see from the image would certainly be a centerpiece on any gaming setup, even if the horns are a little impractical. We suppose you could always use them to hang your gaming headset on to help keep your desk tidy.

To stand a chance of winning you merely need to follow the Xbox account on X and retweet (although it’s probably not called that anymore) with the hashtag #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes.

The prize comes complete with an Xbox Series X customized console, console stand and an Xbox Elite controller to match.

Rebel Moon Director Zack Snyder is famous for his previous work on hyper-stylistic movies such as 300 and Watchmen as well as the remake of Day of the Dead. Rebel Moon looks slightly more mainstream than his previous work, whereas this customized console up for grabs is anything but mainstream.

If you want to enter the competition and have a chance to bring this home, you need to enter using the directions above by 3rd January 2024, after which the draw will be made and the lucky winner notified.

Paul McNally

Paul has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision. He spent over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title. Has written gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the Daily Mirror. Former champion shoot 'em-up legend.