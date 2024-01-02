XBox Game Pass offered nearly $9000 worth of games to play across 2023

Xbox Game Pass is a staple for players who have chosen the Microsoft side of the street when it comes to console gaming, and they gave gamers nearly $9000 worth of games to play in the year 2023.

Prices rose for Game Pass in the latter part of last year, but overall, there is a lot of value to be had in the monthly gaming subscription.

According to True Achievement’s math, this would work out at a healthy $8763 for all the games available to Xbox gamers in 2023.

Game Pass allows subscribers to play some of the larger games on the day of release — unlike competitor Sony, which keeps the newest games separate from its online PlayStation Plus monthly subscription package.

XBox’s 2023

Xbox announced its year in review for gamers. With over 36,000 games played, 4.5 billion individual achievements unlocked, and a total gaming score of 91 billion.

Microsoft’s monthly gaming pass had some real marquee exclusives last year, including Bethesda’s Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport kept driving simulation fans happy, and the developers took home Best Sports / Racing and the Innovation in Accessibility trophies at the Game Awards 2023.

Hi-Fi Rush, the cell-shaded combat game, Sea of Stars and Pinoccio-inspired horror game, and Lives of P, were also notable highlights of a busy 2023 on Game Pass.

Microsoft eclipses Sony for the first time

Sony was overtaken by Microsoft for the very first time in the wake of the takeover of Activision/Blizzzard in late 2023 .

Sony was also the target of hacks that disclosed confidential documents and strategic information about Microsoft “overtaking” the Japanese tech giant’s gaming arm.

Gamers on the Microsoft console have a lot to look forward to in 2024 . With games like Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones and an open-world Star Wars Outlaws planned.

Image Credit: Bryce Carithers, Pexels.