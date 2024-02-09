What games are in the Xbox Free Play Days in February?

Xbox has announced the games available in the upcoming Free Play Days, which is on right now — until 11.59 pm PDT on Sunday, 11 February.

Xbox Free Play Days are recurring events where subscribers of Xbox GamePass Ultimate and Xbox GamePass Core gain access to full game releases for free for a limited time. If they then choose to purchase the games they played in the Free Play Days event, progress and achievements will carry over.

One of the best parts of Free Play Days is that the games in the event are often steeply discounted, so if you try out the game for free and enjoy it, you can score a huge saving by buying the game while the discount lasts.

What games are in Free Play Days this weekend?

There are two games currently available to play through Free Play Days:

Two Point Campus by SEGA – currently discounted by 65%

NBA 2K24 by 2K Games – currently discounted by 70%

Two Point Campus is a fun take on the management sim genre where players build a thriving school. As well as a sandbox mode where players can truly design the university of their dreams, there is a campaign with 12 levels to challenge yourself with. Several DLC packs are also discounted at the moment, including a Space Camp pack.

NBA 2K24 is a basketball game where players engage in games as a single player or the whole squad. It includes many famous athletes to engage with and a career mode where gamers follow a basketball player throughout their careers.

But wait, there’s more!

As well as Free Play Days, this weekend also has a free weekend for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Players are invited to test limited versions of the game’s iconic multiplayer mode as well as the newly introduced Zombies mode. Multiple maps are available to try out.

The free weekend for Call of Duty and Free Play Days events for Two Point Campus and NBA 2K4 means Xbox GamePass subscribers will have a great weekend ahead at no cost and the chance to grab some excellent games for a bargain. Don’t wait, you only have until February 12 to enjoy!