Palworld urges Xbox players to avoid feature amid bug fixes – where it can be played

Developers for Palworld, the action-adventure survival game on Steam, have called on players to avoid using a certain feature until it completes several significant bug fixes.

The game, having already sold 5,000,000 copies in three days, is considered a huge success, boasting the second-highest ever concurrent player count for any paid game on the video game platform. However, users have encountered several issues, with Pocket Pair acknowledging it has received over 50,000 user reports.

The Japanese developer warned against using the ‘Memory Reset Drug,’ which was reportedly raised as an issue on their Discord server, according to TechRaptor. Pocket Pair stated on its Discord channel: “We have submitted a patch for Xbox that addresses some of the issues that have been reported.

“We haven’t received any word about the status of this yet, but we have been trying to get in touch so we can expedite the process. As soon as we know more, we will share it with you immediately,” it added.

Many users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to report bug-related issues while congratulating the developers on creating Palworld.

What consoles will Palworld be on?

At the moment, Palworld is available on Xbox One, and as there is no exclusivity deal with Microsoft, it’s free to launch on other consoles at any time. As a result, The Gamer reports that if it does come to PlayStation, it would likely be cross-generation.

Responding to gamers wanting to see it on PS5, Pocket Pair said in its FAQs, “We don’t have plans for this at the moment, but will consider it during development!” There has been no mention of a Nintendo Switch launch.

There is also a restriction on Xbox, as IGN reported that Palworld does not allow for dedicated servers, and so it only allows for 4-player co-op instead of 32-players.

“We’d like to have dedicated servers on Xbox but it’s unfortunately not up to us and is quite difficult to negotiate at this time!” a Pocket Pair representative said. “But… we are trying!”

In the meantime, a new Palworld mod will be unveiled tomorrow, which has swapped out all the Pals and other characters for Pokemon.

