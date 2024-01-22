Pokemon invade Palworld in a mod that will not delight Nintendo

A new Palworld mod set to be fully unveiled tomorrow has swapped out all the Pals and other characters for Pokemon, and if anything was likely to cause late-night calls between Nintendo and its lawyers, well this is it.

Palworld has already been criticized in some quarters for, shall we say, bearing a striking resemblance to Pokemon in more than passing ways.

Now modder Toasted has put a short video on X (assuming it is still there by the time you read this!) showing all the characters in his Palworld game having been replaced by authentic Pokemon such as Pikachu.

The clip shows Ash Ketchum in place of the standard character and highlights a Pokemon boss fight. Even if this mod gets canned it is likely a thousand more will pop up out of nowhere in the coming weeks if Nintendo clamps down hard as it usually does.

Palworld already has a Pokemon mod Full video on my YouTube tomorrow! — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 22, 2024

With a full video promised by Toasted tomorrow on X that is going to get a lot of people very excited.

Plenty of other mods are already popping up on modding sites such as Nexusmods for Palworld, with things such as map unlockers and performance fixes for the game proving popular.

Games that are easily modded tend to blossom in popularity and with Palworld already having sold so many in its first days of life, these are exciting times for what the game may become, even when Nintendo makes sure that Pokemon do not inhabit the world.

So for now, if you want to enhance your Palworld, and maybe up its performance or improve its looks you can check out that page above. We will bring you news on what happens with the Pokemon mod tomorrow when Toasted reappears on X.