Xbox Game Pass mistakenly hints at Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2

Gaming in 2023 has been dominated by the award-winning Baldur’s Gate 3, but the older takes of the fantasy classic have made the headlines.

News of the two previous iterations of the fantasy role-playing setting was mistakenly announced via mobile notifications on the Xbox Game Pass app, according to True Achievements .

Returning to Faerûn

The Xbox Game Pass app seems to have notified subscribers that they can “rediscover two RPG Classics. Customize your hero, recruit brave allies, and explore mystical realms in your search for adventure, profit… and the truth. Play Baldur’s Gate I and II with Game Pass.”

The only thing to be found is the game store page for the vintage gems and they are currently unavailable to Game Pass subscribers.

We can only hope this is a slip from the gaming platform and a sign of things to come with these two highly regarded fantasy adventures.

Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released after Larian Studio’s Game Award win in December to the Microsoft-owned console.

Despite the critical acclaim, there has been a bit of a rocky patch for the Xbox version of the game. Coming in at a huge 138GB, the game has required multiple patches to run on the system.

There was also the issue of save games being corrupted and progress being irrecoverable as we reported last week.

Users have complained of losing those long hours tailoring characters and deciding the fate of Faerûn.

After a fix by Larian and Microsoft, there seemed to be some success, but more users are reporting the self-same errors on the console .

Baldur’s Gate has been both a gaming success story and a financial one with license holder Hasbro recording record profits. The CEO of Hasbro decided to axe 1,000 jobs before Christmas and has received universal criticism for the decision to make redundant many Dungeons and Dragons staff who were integral to the game’s success.

