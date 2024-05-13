Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home What is OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model? Free users get more features including advanced audio

What is OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model? Free users get more features including advanced audio

What is OpenAI's new GPT-4o model? Advanced audio and free users get more features. An advanced AI chatbot in a futuristic workspace, surrounded by a stylized, digital green sphere that appears to represent its processing capabilities or network connections. The scene features a clean, high-tech environment with sleek furniture and a holographic display, emphasizing the integration of cutting-edge technology in everyday tasks.
The new model is accessible in the free tier of ChatGPT
tl;dr

  • OpenAI is launching a new flagship generative AI model named GPT-4o, introduced iteratively into developer and consumer products over the coming weeks.
  • Despite speculation, CEO Sam Altman denied rumors of a search engine rollout.
  • GPT-4o offers GPT-4-level intelligence, improving capabilities in text, vision, and audio, aiming for more natural interactions and emphasizing collaboration.

OpenAI is launching a new flagship generative AI model named GPT-4o, which will be introduced “iteratively” into the company’s developer and consumer products over the coming weeks. There had been speculation that a search engine would be rolled out but CEO Sam Altman denied the rumors.

OpenAI’s CTO, Muri Murati, stated that GPT-4o offers “GPT-4-level” intelligence while improving the capabilities of GPT-4 in text, vision, and now audio.

Murati stressed the growing complexity of these models and the goal of making interactions more natural and effortless, stating, “We want the experience of interaction to actually become more natural, easy, and for you not to focus on the UI at all, but just focus on the collaboration with [GPTs].”

What features does GPT-4o have?

During a keynote at OpenAI’s offices, Murati explained, “GPT-4o reasons across voice, text and vision. This is incredibly important, because we’re looking at the future of interaction between ourselves and machines.”

The predecessor, GPT-4, was capable of processing both images and text, performing tasks such as extracting text from images or describing their content. GPT-4o extends these functionalities to include speech.

Significantly changing the ChatGPT experience, GPT-4o allows for more interactive and assistant-like interactions. Previously, ChatGPT included a voice mode that converted text to speech. Now, GPT-4o enhances this feature, enabling users to interrupt ChatGPT during responses, with the model offering “real time” responsiveness. It can also detect emotional cues in the user’s voice and respond in various emotive tones.

GPT-4o also boosts ChatGPT’s visual capabilities. Whether analyzing a photograph or a computer screen, ChatGPT can now rapidly respond to queries ranging from software code analysis to identifying clothing brands. The company is also releasing a desktop version of ChatGPT and introducing a revamped user interface.

Starting today, the new model is accessible in the free tier of ChatGPT and is also available to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscribers with “5x higher” message limits. OpenAI plans to introduce the new voice feature powered by GPT-4o to Plus users in alpha within the next month.

The model also has improved multilingual capabilities, with enhanced performance across 50 different languages, according to OpenAI. In OpenAI’s API, GPT-4o operates at double the speed of its predecessor, specifically GPT-4 Turbo, which costs half as much and offers higher rate limits.

What new features are available for free ChatGPT users?

With the rollout of GPT-4o, ChatGPT free users are set to experience a suite of new features, including GPT-4 level intelligence. Users will be able to receive answers directly from the model, as well as access information pulled from the web.

GPT-4o will also be able to do data analysis and visualizations such as creating charts. People will also be able to use the chat function to talk about their photos, allowing users to engage in discussions or seek information about images they upload. The model also supports users with more complex tasks such as file uploads for help with summarizing documents, writing content, or performing detailed analyses.

Finally, there is now a Memory feature, designed to build a more helpful experience, remembering previous interactions and context to provide a more cohesive and personalized user journey.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

What is OpenAI's new GPT-4o model? Advanced audio and free users get more features. An advanced AI chatbot in a futuristic workspace, surrounded by a stylized, digital green sphere that appears to represent its processing capabilities or network connections. The scene features a clean, high-tech environment with sleek furniture and a holographic display, emphasizing the integration of cutting-edge technology in everyday tasks.
What is OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model? Free users get more features including advanced audio
Suswati Basu
OpenAI to reveal new GPT-4 and ChatGPT updates - but no search engine. The image shows a hand holding a smartphone displaying a screen about a new update for ChatGPT. On the phone screen, a red banner announces "NEW UPDATE" with features listed: "Remembers what user said earlier in the conversation," "Allows user to provide follow-up corrections," and "Trained to decline inappropriate requests." The background is a split design with teal and yellow colors.
OpenAI to reveal new GPT-4 and ChatGPT updates – but no search engine
Suswati Basu
AI image of US and Chinese diplomats discussing AI risks / US and China meet in Switzerland on Tuesday to discuss AI risks.
US and Chinese diplomats meet to discuss AI risks
Graeme Hanna
The photo was taken at the Monument to the People’s Heroes, Shanghai bund. Landscape of Shanghai.
AI founder Kai-Fu Lee aims to give China its ChatGPT moment
Sophie Atkinson
Microsoft's Work Trend Index has found workers are too tired but AI can assist
Microsoft finds workers are tired and overwhelmed but AI ready to assist
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

What is OpenAI's new GPT-4o model? Advanced audio and free users get more features. An advanced AI chatbot in a futuristic workspace, surrounded by a stylized, digital green sphere that appears to represent its processing capabilities or network connections. The scene features a clean, high-tech environment with sleek furniture and a holographic display, emphasizing the integration of cutting-edge technology in everyday tasks.
AI

What is OpenAI's new GPT-4o model? Free users get more features including advanced audio
Suswati Basu3 hours

OpenAI is launching a new flagship generative AI model named GPT-4o, which will be introduced "iteratively" into the company's developer and consumer products over the coming weeks. There had been...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.