OpenAI to reveal new GPT-4 and ChatGPT updates – but no search engine

OpenAI has announced that it will demo updates for its new AI chatbot and GPT-4 today (May 13) but stopped short of including the launch of GPT-5 or a search engine.

Instead, CEO Sam Altman indicated there may be “some new stuff we think people will love [that] feels like magic to me.”

There had been speculation last week that OpenAI’s search app would combine the search engine capabilities of Microsoft Bing with ChatGPT to generate deeper search results with more context and additional information.

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me. monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 10, 2024

Last week, OpenAI announced on X that it will host a “Spring Updates” event on May 13 at 10am PT. The event is open to the public and can be watched live on the company’s website.

What features could OpenAI unveil for ChatGPT?

Potential updates might include an improved free chatbot, changing from the GPT-3.5 to the GPT-4 model, and introducing capabilities like DALL-E support, multimodal prompts, and footnotes, among others.

These features are currently available in ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft Copilot’s free version. There could also be insights shared about the mysterious “gpt2-chatbot,” which appeared to surpass existing large language models.

The Information reports that the company has reportedly been showcasing a new multimodal AI model that can both talk to you and recognize objects. According to the outlet, the new model offers “faster, more accurate interpretation of images and audio” compared to its existing transcription and text-to-speech models. It could potentially help customer service agents “better understand the intonation of callers’ voices or whether they’re being sarcastic.” Theoretically, the website states that it might assist students with math or help translate real-world signs.

According to sources cited by The Information, this model surpasses GPT-4 Turbo in “answering some types of questions,” though it still prone to providing incorrect responses. Developer Ananay Arora, who shared a screenshot of call-related code, suggests that OpenAI might also be preparing a new ChatGPT feature for making phone calls.

OpenAI seems to be working on having phone calls inside of chatGPT. This is probably going to be a small part of the event announced on Monday.

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/KT8Hb54DwA — Ananay (@ananayarora) May 11, 2024

Arora said he found signs that OpenAI had set up servers likely designed for real-time audio and video communication.

Featured image: Canva