DALL-E 3 benefits from new update to edit images in ChatGPT

DALL-E has confirmed an update to allow users to edit their creations on the artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

OpenAI’s text-to-image model, now in its third generation, will provide image editing tools within ChatGPT on the web and mobile. As part of the update, preset style suggestions are offered to assist your imagery ideas.

A key benefit found in DALL-E 3 is the seamless integration with ChatGPT meaning you only need to ask the latter what you want with a concise prompt and it will do the rest. The update to DALL-E takes this further with more functionality and options for users to enjoy and utilise the service.

You can now edit DALL·E images in ChatGPT across web, iOS, and Android. pic.twitter.com/AJvHh5ftKB — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 3, 2024

Beginners should benefit from the DALL-E 3 format with the preset styles acting as a starting point for what you want to do, as opposed to a blank canvas.

OpenAI has also been working on trust in AI with the implementation and acceptance of Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standards. As part of this, the DALL-E 3 image generator will add watermarks to image information with an invisible information component and a visible CR symbol.

This added layer of authenticity won’t be the cure for all potential ills of AI but it is a start in a process that will evolve and the challenge is an industry-wide one, not the sole responsibility of ChatGPT.

How to access DALL-E 3

To get started with DALL-E and the new updates, you will need to be a ChatGPT Plus subscriber as free access has been discontinued. ChatGPT Plus subscription will cost $20 per month and new users can avail of the latest edition, DALL-E 3.

As it is built into the ChatGPT interface, you won’t need to worry about navigation or working between two apps, you can simply choose between text and image prompts as required.

A scaled-down version of DALL-E 3 can also be accessed in Microsoft Designer (preview) free of charge.