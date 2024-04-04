Languagesx
English
DALL-E 3 benefits from new update to edit images in ChatGPT

DALL-E 3 benefits from new update to edit images in ChatGPT

A stunning, hyper-realistic depiction of a vividly colored space nebula exploding in a symphony of colors. The nebula has swirling patterns of pink, purple, blue, and green, with explosions of bright stars scattered throughout. In the center, there's a text prompt bar displaying the phrase "A colorful space nebula," which signifies the power of an AI image generator to create such captivating and imaginative scenes. The overall ambiance of the image is otherworldly and mesmerizing, reflecting the boundless creativity of artificial intelligence.
TL:DR

  • DALL-E 3 update: Image editing tools added, preset style suggestions offered.
  • Seamless integration: ChatGPT users can now utilize DALL-E 3's enhanced functionality.
  • Trust in AI: Implementation of C2PA standards, watermarks added for authenticity.

DALL-E has confirmed an update to allow users to edit their creations on the artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

OpenAI’s text-to-image model, now in its third generation, will provide image editing tools within ChatGPT on the web and mobile. As part of the update, preset style suggestions are offered to assist your imagery ideas.

A key benefit found in DALL-E 3 is the seamless integration with ChatGPT meaning you only need to ask the latter what you want with a concise prompt and it will do the rest. The update to DALL-E takes this further with more functionality and options for users to enjoy and utilise the service.

Beginners should benefit from the DALL-E 3 format with the preset styles acting as a starting point for what you want to do, as opposed to a blank canvas.

OpenAI has also been working on trust in AI with the implementation and acceptance of Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standards. As part of this, the DALL-E 3 image generator will add watermarks to image information with an invisible information component and a visible CR symbol.

This added layer of authenticity won’t be the cure for all potential ills of AI but it is a start in a process that will evolve and the challenge is an industry-wide one, not the sole responsibility of ChatGPT.

How to access DALL-E 3

To get started with DALL-E and the new updates, you will need to be a ChatGPT Plus subscriber as free access has been discontinued. ChatGPT Plus subscription will cost $20 per month and new users can avail of the latest edition, DALL-E 3.

As it is built into the ChatGPT interface, you won’t need to worry about navigation or working between two apps, you can simply choose between text and image prompts as required.

A scaled-down version of DALL-E 3 can also be accessed in Microsoft Designer (preview) free of charge.

Image credit: Levart/Unsplash

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

