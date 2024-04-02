Subscribe
Home You don’t need to log into ChatGPT anymore, but you’ll probably still want to

You don’t need to log into ChatGPT anymore, but you’ll probably still want to

chatgpt welcome screen as seen on a laptop
ChatGPT
TL:DR

  • OpenAI's ChatGPT no longer requires users to log in.
  • Some features like saving chats and using custom instructions are limited without an account.
  • Additional content safeguards are in place for users who are logged out of ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool no longer requires users to log in, but it probably won’t change much for long-time users.

The basic version of the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT has been free to use with a login since its public launch in November 2022. However, now users won’t even need to log in to access the chat service. The rollout has begun in some regions since April 1, 2024, after the tool recently reached 100 million users across 185 countries.

Frequent ChatGPT users may still want to log in, however, seeing as some features will still be limited to those with accounts. You won’t be able to save chats or use custom instructions, with the tool not remembering your past chats without an account.

There will also be ‘additional content safeguards’ for those logged out of ChatGPT, although it’s unclear quite what this means. At the moment, ChatGPT restricts creating content that could be harmful, biased, or unsafe, including depictions of illegal behavior or content that could encourage it, such as violence, drug use, or child pornography.

You will be able to access the same model as logged-in users though, as well as have the option to turn off your data being used to train learning models. However, it’s likely that the latest models due to come out, such as the rumored ChatGPT 5, will be reserved for paying users.

How to opt out of training without a ChatGPT account

To improve ChatGPT as a tool, OpenAI does use people’s chats to train its learning models. To avoid this, you need to actively opt out, whether you’re logged in or not.

You can do so by clicking the question mark button at the bottom right, then navigating to ‘Settings’. You’ll then find a toggled option reading: ‘Improve the model for everyone’. Toggle this off, so it’s no longer blue and your chats and prompts will no longer be used to train the language model.

This process works for both logged-in and logged-out users of ChatGPT.

Featured image: Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Image of UK and US statesmen shaking hands. The flags of both countries are seen in the background and a large electronic brain to represent AI is on a large screen. High detail., cinematic
UK and US sign landmark AI safety agreement
Rachael Davies
chatgpt welcome screen as seen on a laptop
You don’t need to log into ChatGPT anymore, but you’ll probably still want to
Rachael Davies
An image of a person's hand pointing at a smartphone. The screen displays a map with various red location pins indicating different places of interest or destinations. The map seems to be from a digital mapping service, enhanced with colorful icons, suggesting the use of AI for travel features. The background is a larger map with several red pins, and it appears to be a physical printout, contrasting with the digital version on the phone. Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Suswati Basu
Doctor Who and Companion
BBC in need of Sonic Screwdriver to fix the Doctor Who AI breakdown
Brian-Damien Morgan
Amazon to 'invest $150bn in data centers' for AI growth. An image of a modern, expansive data center with Amazon Web Services (AWS) branding and the Amazon smile logo, suggesting a focus on high-tech infrastructure and cloud computing capabilities.
Amazon to ‘invest $150bn in data centers’ for AI growth
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of UK and US statesmen shaking hands. The flags of both countries are seen in the background and a large electronic brain to represent AI is on a large screen. High detail., cinematic
AI

UK and US sign landmark AI safety agreement
Rachael Davies21 mins

The UK and the US have agreed on a first-of-its-kind agreement around AI safety, with a focus on security evaluations. The two countries will work together to develop 'robust' methods...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.