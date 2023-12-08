Microsoft Xbox finally gets Baldur’s Gate 3

Last night’s Game Awards crowned Baldur’s Gate 3 as a worthy Game of the Year and to celebrate the RPG has immediately, and finally, launched on Xbox.

Originally slated for a simultaneous release with the PC version of the acclaimed Larian Studios game, the console version was pushed back to an unknown date for extra polish.

It seemed all it needed at this stage was to be awarded the best game of 2023 and it was ready, so now Xbox players can play the game described as The Ultimate D&D experience.

BG3 lets you choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. If you have ever sat around a table with a D20, or even thought about it, the latest installment of Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to appeal to you.

How big is BG3 on Xbox?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not a small download. Weighing in at just under 138GB this is a download you might want to set going while while you are elsewhere.

There are two versions on offer – the Standard version and the Digital Deluxe version which contains the following items:



– Baldur’s Gate 3 – Base Game

– Bard Song Pack – Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs

– Exclusive Dice Theme – Roll checks with style

– Paintings from Rivellon – Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms

– Adventurer’s Pouch – Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started

– Digital OST – Enjoy the music of Baldur’s Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov

– Digital Artbook – Explore the art and design of Baldur’s Gate 3 in this digital artbook, written by Larian

– Digital Character Sheets – Peruse a set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur’s Gate 3 origin character

You can buy the base game and just add this as a separate purchase later however if you are unsure.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Pass?

Not at this stage and this is no big surprise. Having said that, Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 recently joined the subscription service so there could well be a time when it makes an appearance. It is unlikely to be any time soon however, so if you want to play Baldur’s Gate 3 – and you definitely should – you will need to pick it up from the Xbox Storefront.

If you are looking for something new to play on Game Pass, there have been 14 new games added this month alone