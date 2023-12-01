Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass users get 14 new games in December

Subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service are in for a Christmas treat, as Microsoft has announced a list of 14 games coming to the service in December.

The software giant revealed on Thursday 14 new titles across its Core, Console, PC, and Ultimate subscription plans. Two games will be available on the Core platform, 11 on Cloud, eight on Console, and 12 on PC. The news comes just a day after we reported, the Xbox franchise is expected to overtake PlayStation when it comes to gaming revenue.

In July this year, Microsoft revealed it would expand its Core library. The catalog now boasts several highly popular games, such as Remnant, Remnant II, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Far Cry 6. Here is a comprehensive list of the newly added titles:

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Nov. 30

Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – Nov. 30

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Dec. 1

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Dec. 1

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Dec. 5

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Dec. 5

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Dec. 5

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Dec. 5

Chivalry 2 (Core) – Dec. 6

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Core) – Dec 6

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Dec. 7

Against the Storm (PC) – Dec. 8

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Dec. 12

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Dec. 14

How does Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass work?

Xbox Game Pass gives gamers a diverse game library accessible across Xbox consoles, PCs, and compatible devices.

Subscribers enjoy a constantly refreshed selection of AAA and indie titles, making it a versatile gaming solution. This subscription model has revolutionized the gaming industry, offering a cost-effective and flexible way for players to access a wide range of gaming experiences without needing to buy individual titles.

It’s not without drawbacks, however. The rotating library which sees games removed or added sporadically is not for everyone and this lack of ownership may be a concern for those who prefer to have a permanent collection

Featured image: Pexels