Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Why GameStop (GME) shares have been halted after recent price surge

Why GameStop (GME) shares have been halted after recent price surge

AI image of a 'Roaring Kitty' with an GME influence / GameStop shares surge and halt after Roaring Kitty returns to social media

GameStop (GME) shares soared to around 110% on Monday and were halted several times due to market volatility after the return of “Roaring Kitty” to social media.

Stock in GME spiked to its highest level in more than a year when the New York Stock Exchange opened on Monday but the catalyst for the surge happened online.

‘Roaring Kitty’, previously identified as Keith Gill, posted on X/Twitter for the first time since 2021, creating a flurry of activity on Monday.

On Sunday, he posted a meme of a gamer leaning forward as if to be taking the game seriously, following on from the chain of events three years ago when he created a similar tailspin.

Yesterday, he followed up his meme with a series of clips from superhero titles, featuring Thanos and Wolverine, accompanied by the caption “Fine, I’ll do it myself”.

Why is GME rising?

It was this activity that propelled GameStop shares with the huge early rise being followed by a drop, balancing out up 78% toward the end of the morning session.

Gill rose to prominence for his commentary on why GameStop stock would rise and he went on to testify at Congress on the ‘short squeeze’ of January 2021 influenced by many retail traders.

The engineering of the squeeze happened when a mass squad of meme traders attempted to strike back at Wall Street and the heavyweight financial institutions which were left scrambling to recover their figures after their bets against GameStop backfired.

It was the actions of the ‘Roaring Kitty’-influenced legions which sent GME soaring in the first instance.

This whole episode was transformed onto the silver screen last year when a Hollywood production saw Gill played by Paul Dano, the main protagonist in Dumb Money.

The real-life character has kept a low profile in recent times but his return to social media over the weekend is a change of tack, attributed as the key factor in the sudden GameStop stock surge.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI image of a 'Roaring Kitty' with an GME influence / GameStop shares surge and halt after Roaring Kitty returns to social media
Why GameStop (GME) shares have been halted after recent price surge
Graeme Hanna
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima's new horror game OD. Gameplay shows woman screaming
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima’s new horror game OD
Suswati Basu
A screenshot from Red Dead Redemption
Is Red Dead Redemption 1 actually coming to PC? It looks like it might be after all
Paul McNally
Artwork from Adventure Beckons in Star Citizen
New Star Citizen update Adventure Beckons introduces animals, hoverbikes, and much more
Paul McNally
Sony reverses PSN requirement, yet bars Helldivers 2 sales in over 170 countries. This image depicts an intense battle scene from a video game, set in a rocky, desert-like environment under a hazy, orange sky. In the foreground, a player character in a black cloak and helmet aims a futuristic weapon at distant enemies. These enemies include various large, insect-like creatures and a flying beast. The scene captures a moment of dynamic combat, emphasizing a sci-fi theme with its otherworldly setting and creatures.
Helldivers 2 players in over 170 countries still banned from buying game on Steam
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of a 'Roaring Kitty' with an GME influence / GameStop shares surge and halt after Roaring Kitty returns to social media
Gaming

Why GameStop (GME) shares have been halted after recent price surge
Graeme Hanna6 seconds

GameStop (GME) shares soared to around 110% on Monday and were halted several times due to market volatility after the return of "Roaring Kitty" to social media. Stock in GME...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.