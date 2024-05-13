Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home What we could expect from Hideo Kojima’s new horror game OD

What we could expect from Hideo Kojima’s new horror game OD

What we could expect from Hideo Kojima's new horror game OD. Gameplay shows woman screaming
Overdose may be focusing on the cinematic nature of horror
TL:DR

  • Hideo Kojima's horror game, OD, had gameplay details revealed.
  • Players may use multimedia for in-game breakthroughs and puzzles.
  • OD aims to offer unique gameplay experiences, potentially unlike P.T. or Silent Hill.

Hideo Kojima‘s experimental horror game, OD (Overdose), has had some of its gameplay released, potentially giving fans an early look at how it might play upon launch.

The Xbox-published Unreal 5 game from the legendary video game designer behind the Metal Gear series, is being produced with the help of director and actor Jordan Peele and is set to star several Hollywood actors including Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Suspiria star Udo Kier.

According to notable source DuskGolem, the gamer was able to playtest OD. However, it is unclear when this took place, hence Kojima Productions may have changed direction in the meantime.

What to expect from Kojima’s OD

“What I remember of Overdose is the game was trying to be an experimental experience involving players using multimedia to have breakthroughs in the game. There’d be long cinematics that would lead to active and passive gameplay of two kinds, the first being where they had to use watch and ‘guide’ the characters while using information obtained from other sources, like web pages,” they said.

He mentioned using cameras throughout the facility, including a third-person following camera and a first-person camera, to improve the player’s ability to direct them. This approach is said to improve in-game interactions as well as allow players to apply elements from outside the game within it, and vice versa.

The user added: “The second gameplay element involved first-person bits aimed at the player that played more traditionally like a horror game but with a similar cryptic puzzle-mystery function and a lack of cinematics like the first part. There was a lot more written, but that’s how I’ve remembered Overdose for a very long time and just what I thought was known publicly I suppose.”

It seems that players will control the characters similarly to other survival horror games, but it could potentially allow players to manage multiple characters at the same time. Kojima had stated earlier this year that OD will be “just as different” as Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand.

ATAMI
byu/Turik2507 inOD_Kojima

Fans have previously speculated that the fame might be a successor to iconic P.T. or the next game in the Silent Hill series.

Featured image: Xbox / Kojima Productions

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Perfect Dark reboot likely to debut at Xbox June Showcase. Gameplay shows silhouette of woman looking over horizon with pyramids
Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement
Suswati Basu
AI image of a 'Roaring Kitty' with an GME influence / GameStop shares surge and halt after Roaring Kitty returns to social media
Why GameStop (GME) shares have been halted after recent price surge
Graeme Hanna
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima's new horror game OD. Gameplay shows woman screaming
What we could expect from Hideo Kojima’s new horror game OD
Suswati Basu
A screenshot from Red Dead Redemption
Is Red Dead Redemption 1 actually coming to PC? It looks like it might be after all
Paul McNally
Artwork from Adventure Beckons in Star Citizen
New Star Citizen update Adventure Beckons introduces animals, hoverbikes, and much more
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Perfect Dark reboot likely to debut at Xbox June Showcase. Gameplay shows silhouette of woman looking over horizon with pyramids
Gaming

Perfect Dark looking more and more ripe for a summer announcement
Suswati Basu2 hours

There is a speculation that the Perfect Dark reboot could show up at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. According to the DirectXbox Podcast, commentator NateTheHate said: “At this...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.