What we could expect from Hideo Kojima’s new horror game OD

Hideo Kojima‘s experimental horror game, OD (Overdose), has had some of its gameplay released, potentially giving fans an early look at how it might play upon launch.

The Xbox-published Unreal 5 game from the legendary video game designer behind the Metal Gear series, is being produced with the help of director and actor Jordan Peele and is set to star several Hollywood actors including Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Suspiria star Udo Kier.

According to notable source DuskGolem, the gamer was able to playtest OD. However, it is unclear when this took place, hence Kojima Productions may have changed direction in the meantime.

Just announced my new game “OD”. pic.twitter.com/U8TE9V1Ojv — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 8, 2023

What to expect from Kojima’s OD

“What I remember of Overdose is the game was trying to be an experimental experience involving players using multimedia to have breakthroughs in the game. There’d be long cinematics that would lead to active and passive gameplay of two kinds, the first being where they had to use watch and ‘guide’ the characters while using information obtained from other sources, like web pages,” they said.

He mentioned using cameras throughout the facility, including a third-person following camera and a first-person camera, to improve the player’s ability to direct them. This approach is said to improve in-game interactions as well as allow players to apply elements from outside the game within it, and vice versa.

The user added: “The second gameplay element involved first-person bits aimed at the player that played more traditionally like a horror game but with a similar cryptic puzzle-mystery function and a lack of cinematics like the first part. There was a lot more written, but that’s how I’ve remembered Overdose for a very long time and just what I thought was known publicly I suppose.”

If anyone wants to read my OD / Overdose anaylsis (from a sorta' Kojima skeptic but wanted to see what I could dig up): https://t.co/1Pqzr9duiR Bye again. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 8, 2023

It seems that players will control the characters similarly to other survival horror games, but it could potentially allow players to manage multiple characters at the same time. Kojima had stated earlier this year that OD will be “just as different” as Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand.

Fans have previously speculated that the fame might be a successor to iconic P.T. or the next game in the Silent Hill series.

Featured image: Xbox / Kojima Productions