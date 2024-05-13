New Star Citizen update Adventure Beckons introduces animals, hoverbikes, and much more

Star Citizen’s latest update, Adventure Beckons goes live today and brings, for the first time to the universe, native wildlife. More and more content from Squadron 42 is gradually being incorporated into Star Citizen and progress continues on the game that has now been in Alpha for a decade.

While Star Citizen is mainly known for its outlandish ship prices the game is actually turning into a lot of fun and with each new update, brings Chris Roberts’ vision closer to reality.

There is a huge abundance of new stuff in update 3.23 and if you want to read all the in-depth details you can catch up on them on the Roberts’ Space Industries website.

“Adventure Beckons is our most expansive patch to date, delivering on many of our commitments like Master Modes and the introduction of our first native wildlife, while continuing our rapid inclusion of content and features from Squadron 42 shown at last year’s CitizenCon” said Star Citizen Creative Director Chris Roberts. “The year is just getting started for Star Citizen, and this patch lays the foundation for much bigger plans in the works for the rest of 2024. We’re all eager to share these exciting additions that will be arriving during our upcoming Invictus Launch Week and beyond!”

What do we know about Star Citizen’s animals?

According to the press release the wild fauna in the game’s latest update is described as follows: “Meet the Wildlife, Marok, and Kopian: Life finds a way. Star Citizen’s first native animals have been added to the game, complete with bespoke behaviors fitting their evolutionary paths. Players will begin seeing the small marok bird soaring through the skies, using its proportionally enormous wingspan to travel vast distances with ease as it follows migratory fish. With the addition of humans to their habitat, they’ve been observed feeding on refuse and leftovers as well. While they present no threat to humans, the same can’t be said for the hound-like kopian. This pest creature is more than a nuisance, and brave citizens will be charged with dealing with wild packs of these hounds, just be sure to bring plenty of ammo.