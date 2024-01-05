$50,000 spare? Star Citizen wants your cash

Online (unfinished) space game Star Citizen has released a new DLC pack containing over 175 ships to play but it is going to cost you. Coming in at $48,000 / £46,000 you would be forgiven for thinking that that is a typo, but no, developer Roberts Space Industries (RSI) wants to rid your bank account of almost 50k for this content.

Known for outlandish prices on DLC previously, Star Citizen has become a bit of a meme but still has a loyal (and presumably rich) following who are prepared to pour disposable income into the game.

Currently in the Alpha stage of development, the game has already been in production for over a decade and this latest package is billed by RSI as, “Ahead of all others, this definitive armada is an equal match to the noble title of Legatus Navium. Comprised of over 175 vessels from every manufacturer of note, this perfect collection, including all ships released and concepted through 2953, empowers every fleet commander to forge a lasting legacy, leading humanity towards a brighter future.”

It is also only available to players who have already spent $1000 on the game and are members of the Chairman’s Club. Star Citizen does have cosmetic DLC and other ships for much more standard prices to appeal to all wallets, but even with the high-end prices of some ships, the Legatus 2953 bundle seems a little outlandish.

The website shows the package as “in stock”, although there is no indication of the DLC being a limited edition.

DLC in the Legatus series previously in each of the last few years, with the 2022 offering costing $42,000. It seems the rising cost of goods everywhere is also affecting the pretend spaceship industries as much as manufacturing here on Earth.

The Legatus 2953 package costs more than three times the annual salary of a person on minimum wage in the United States according to Tweaktown. While most popular games offer new DLC regularly, the overwhelming majority stick to more pocket-friendly prices.

Featured Image: Roberts Space Industries