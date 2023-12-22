Fortnite brings John Wick skin back into its item shop in time for the holidays

It is three years since John Wick last made an appearance in Fortnite so we should never be surprised when a long-absent skin returns. With the release of the John Wick 4 movie earlier in the year, it was expected he would be back then, but something must have held things up and now we get him for Christmas instead.

Fortnite announced his arrival on X saying, “Back with a new style. The John Wick Outfit is back in the Shop!”

Back with a new style. The John Wick Outfit is back in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/WYI5L8RWtj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 22, 2023

Wick comes as a Fortnitized Keanu Reeves dressed in a sharp black suit, shirt, and tie, and looks pretty cool to be fair. There is no timeline available as to how long he will remain in the Item Shop, but it’s likely to be a few days at least.

There is no saying when the skin will return once it’s gone this time, however, so if you want it, you should probably act sooner rather than later, unless you want to wait another few years for your next shot. The skin comes with the usual back bling, glider, and pick so you can kit yourself out with the full set.

Until now, those with the John Wick skin have had a rarity on their hands, but that’s all changed with his return, so not everybody will be pleased to see him back.

Fortnite does have a policy of rotating its available skins which gives a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) to players, which encourages sales.

It has been a very busy month for the Fortnite team, not only launching three new modes including the phenomenally successful Lego Fortnite when you can play as minifig versions of your fave Fortnite characters but also introducing a link-up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a limited time.