Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab to arrive imminently

Fortnite has had an epic (excuse the pun) couple of weeks with the launch of additional modes such as Lego Fortnite and Fortnite Festival – Publisher Epic also won its day in court against Google, so the boardroom will be a relaxed place at the moment.

The machine never stops however and leaks abound that the much-rumored Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will soon drop, giving players the opportunity to play as any of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo via unlockable skins.

Specialist Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR released a video on their YouTube channel suggesting that the skins and content could be in the item shop as soon as tomorrow (14th December).

Elsewhere AFK Gaming believes the Turtles event will begin on 22nd December and could feature a Turtles-themed Point of Interest on the Season 5 Chapter 1 map or even its own Limited Time Mode.

From the image of the leak from Shiina, it looks as though all four turtles and April will be available, as well as the usual skins for back bling, glider, and pickaxe. There will almost definitely be a Cowabunga emote as well surely? As yet we have seen no mention of pizza, which would also be unthinkable.

With the arrival of Lego Fortnite, it could also be that Lego versions of the Turtles also appear in that mode as well – it would be a surprise if they didn’t, but it will be an interesting test of whether the two games will operate hand-in-hand in terms of events going forward.

The Renaissance of the Turtles

After a hugely successful cartoon series in the 1990s that also brought with it one of the best multi-player arcade beat ‘em-ups of all time, a few stalled attempts to revive the franchise of the years have been attempted. In recent times new Turtles games and movies have been met much more favorably and this collaboration with Fortnite is set to boost the reinvigorated Turtles even more.