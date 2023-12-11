Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox save games are deleting themselves

Larian Studios surprise dropped Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox the day after winning Game of the Year at this year’s Game Awards.

Originally slated for simultaneous release with the all-conquering PC version, the console version was delayed at the last minute due to some technical issues between the Series S and Series X versions.

It was then expected that it would be released this month, but nobody expected the unannounced drop which made a lot of people very happy. Many of these people may well be less happy this morning having discovered a bug that is corrupting save game files and deleting potentially days of progress.

The Loadout reports that the bug is effectively game-breaking, forcing players to restart from scratch and it appears to be happening regardless of which version of the Xbox you are playing on.

How to fix BG3 Xbox save bug

The rather drastic suggestion right now is to actually stop playing, as even restarting your game does not mean it won’t happen to you again. It looks as though it is going to need a patch from Larian to make things right, which hopefully will not take too long to push out.

The report suggests the issue seems to be focusing on BG3 being unable for some reason to sync the save game to the cloud and from there on it all goes terminally wrong for your party in the Forgotten Realms. If you haven’t experienced the big so far the suggestion is also to stop playing as it seems to be a matter of time before it could hit your game and progress.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs in recent times and has blown away gamers on the PC. For Xbox to get a game of this magnitude is huge and both Larian and Microsoft will be wanting this problem to be fixed as soon as possible so that players’ experience is not negatively affected in the long run.