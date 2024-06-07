Xbox console found in charity thrift store could be worth thousands

A rare Pepsi Hulk Xbox console found in a United Kingdom charity thrift store could be worth thousands.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) was the fortunate recipient of this green-themed Xbox device, a generous donation from a local resident in Oxford.

The heart health advocate has now listed this incredibly rare find on their eBay store, aiming to raise funds to support the charity.

Pepsi Hulk Xbox could fetch thousands

The console’s history is linked to the Eric Bana version of the big green guy, synonymous with “Smash.” The 2003 take on the Hulk was heavily promoted as part of the baby steps of the Marvel cinematic universe. The movie fell flat after poor reviews of the Ang-Lee-helmed disaster, and the change in direction meant Bana wouldn’t reprise his role as Bruce Banner.

Moviegoers had the chance to snap one up as part of a competition. The only way to win the console was via scratch card, available at that time with the purchase of popcorn and a Pepsi.

According to the Consolevations website, which houses a legacy of devices gone by, only 36 of the consoles were ever made. Its vibrant neon green shell and Hulk eye are a unique take on the flagship Microsoft device.

The BHF hopes that the console will raise as much as £9,000 ($11,515.63) to support its research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Paul Smith, a passionate gamer and function tester at the BHF eBay headquarters, said of the console “The rare green color combined with the Hulk and Pepsi logo really stood out. Whoever is lucky enough to snap this up will make their friends green with envy.”

The Xbox listing will undoubtedly spark a heavy bidding war on eBay, as console, Marvel, and Pepsi collectors vie to buy the rare device.

The BHF has listed the device for ten days, and the auction will close on Sunday, June 15, at 4 pm ET, 1 pm PT (9 pm UK time).

Image: BHF.