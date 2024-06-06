Languagesx
Xbox announces first wave of June Game Pass games

Xbox announces first wave of June Game Pass games

Key art for Still Wakes the Deep. A dark and stormy sea is intercut by the silhouette of a person, through which a ghostly oil rig can be seen.

As regular as the tides, even though there’s a massive Xbox Games Showcase happening in just a few days, Microsoft has announced the first wave of games coming to Game Pass in June.

After a surprise shadow drop of Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler on Game Pass earlier today, there are still some exciting revelations in the announcement.

The first wave of June Game Pass games includes:

  • Octopath Traveler – today, cloud, console, PC
  • Octopath Traveler 2 – today, cloud, console, PC
  • Depersonalization – June 12, PC
  • Isonzo – June 13, cloud, console, PC
  • The Callisto Protocol – June 13, cloud, console, PC
  • Still Wakes the Deep – June 18, cloud, console, PC

The most exciting entry on the list is Still Wakes the Deep, which is coming to Game Pass on launch day. Still Wakes the Deep has been developed by The Chinese Room, the award-winning team behind Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture. It’s a highly atmospheric horror game where the player is trapped alone on an oil rig in the North Sea, desperately feeling an unknowable horror. You can’t fight back. You can’t escape. You can only survive.

Isonzo is a highly realistic tactical first-person shooter set on the Italian Front during World War 1, with an impressive ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam.

Depersonalization describes itself as a Call of Cthulhu-like RPG featuring dice, multi-branching stories, and bad endings. It’s currently in Early Access on Steam but gives June 2024 as an anticipated launch, so we could see that happen simultaneously with the Game Pass launch.

The Callisto Protocol is a first-person survival horror set 300 years in the future where you play a prisoner trapped in a jail with inmates who keep transforming into horrible monsters. Can you escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon?

Of course with a new batch of additions to Game Pass comes the inevitable waving goodbye to old friends.

Leaving Game Pass on June 15 are five games:

  • Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • High on Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

