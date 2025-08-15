Home WSOP Paradise 2025 reveals new tournament schedule ahead of December event

WSOP Paradise 2025 reveals new tournament schedule ahead of December event

WSOP Paradise held at Atlantis Paradise Bahamas

A greater insight into the upcoming World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise 2025 event has been unveiled this week (August 14), along with the schedule.

The tournament will kick off on December 4 and will run until December 18, with it being based at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

There will be a full slate of 15 WSOP gold bracelet events taking place throughout. This year’s WSOP Paradise will also feature an expanded partnership with Triton Poker, the high-stakes tournament operator.

Last year, two gold bracelet events were curated by Triton, and this number is to increase to six in 2025. The WSOP bracelets will go to the winners of Event #2 Triton PLO, Event #3 Triton PLO Main Event, Event #5 Triton NLH Invitational, Event #8 Triton NLH 7-Handed, Event #9 Triton NLH Main Event, and Event #10 Triton NLH 8-Handed.

“With the WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island tournament schedule now set, the countdown to The Bahamas IS ON! This year’s line-up delivers an unbeatable mix of world-class events, record-breaking guarantees, and unforgettable poker moments in one of the most iconic destinations on the planet.

“From seasoned pros to newcomers, players from around the globe will find their place in paradise, and their shot at history,” said Joe Brunini, Chief Gaming & Customer Development Officer, Atlantis Paradise Island, in a press release.

What are the key events of WSOP Paradise 2025?

According to the newly released schedule, the key events will be on these dates, with the buy-in listed too:

Event Date Buy-In
#1 Circuit Championship Mystery Bounty NLH – $5M GTD Dec. 4 $2.5K
#3 Triton PLO Main Event Dec. 5 $100K
#5 Triton Invitational – NLH Dec. 7 $250K
#11 Super Main Event NLH – $60M GTD Dec. 10 $25K
#14 GGMillion$ NLH – $10M GTD Dec. 15 $25K

GGPoker will also once again serve as the exclusive international satellite partner, aiming to send more than 1,000 players to the Super Main Event. The WSOP Express and Road to Paradise qualifier tournaments are currently underway in the brand’s lobby.

It’s thought that over 500 players will qualify for the Circuit Championship through WSOP Circuit gold ring events, which run from July 1 all the way through to December 2. ClubGG plans to send more than 400 players to the same event.

For those who are watching at home, it has been confirmed that WSOP Paradise 2025 will have a live stream, which can be viewed on the WSOP YouTube channel. CBS Sports Network television coverage has been planned for distribution in early 2026, too.

Featured Image: Credit to Bohao Zhao on Wikimedia Commons 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Research group expects to see online poker industry hit $37.19 billion by 2030
Joel Loynds
A photograph of a worn, green felt poker table in a dimly lit, smoky room. Scattered across the table are stacks of colorful poker chips – red, blue, white, and black – creating a sense of high-stakes anticipation. In the center of the table, a small pile of chips is arranged near "ALL IN" written in chalk on the surface, hinting at a tense moment. Soft, warm lighting filters through the haze, casting subtle shadows and highlighting the textures of the table and chips. Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort welcomes poker players back as it prepares for tournament
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort welcomes poker players back as it prepares for tournament
Sophie Atkinson
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, pictured during his playing days, was indicted in 2025 in connection with an alleged high-stakes gambling ring uncovered after a 2023 Hollywood Hills murder.
Gilbert Arenas indicted in gambling ring uncovered after 2023 Hollywood murder
Graeme Hanna
Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest. Gilbert Arenas smiles and gestures with his hands while walking down a flight of stairs in casual clothes, wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts, outside a building that appears to be a detention center.
Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest
Suswati Basu
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas arrested under suspicion of operating illegal poker games. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas in an Orlando Magic jersey dribbling the basketball during a game, with spectators in the background.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas arrested under suspicion of operating illegal poker games
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

bandbet brazil
Gambling

BandBet is latest to partner with IBJR to strengthen market in Brazil
Sophie Atkinson26 minutes

The online sports betting brand BandBet has joined The Brazilian Institute for Responsible Gaming (IBJR), expanding the group of companies that are working collaboratively for the development of the regulated...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.