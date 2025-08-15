WSOP Paradise 2025 reveals new tournament schedule ahead of December event

A greater insight into the upcoming World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise 2025 event has been unveiled this week (August 14), along with the schedule.

The tournament will kick off on December 4 and will run until December 18, with it being based at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

There will be a full slate of 15 WSOP gold bracelet events taking place throughout. This year’s WSOP Paradise will also feature an expanded partnership with Triton Poker, the high-stakes tournament operator.

Last year, two gold bracelet events were curated by Triton, and this number is to increase to six in 2025. The WSOP bracelets will go to the winners of Event #2 Triton PLO, Event #3 Triton PLO Main Event, Event #5 Triton NLH Invitational, Event #8 Triton NLH 7-Handed, Event #9 Triton NLH Main Event, and Event #10 Triton NLH 8-Handed.

“With the WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island tournament schedule now set, the countdown to The Bahamas IS ON! This year’s line-up delivers an unbeatable mix of world-class events, record-breaking guarantees, and unforgettable poker moments in one of the most iconic destinations on the planet.

“From seasoned pros to newcomers, players from around the globe will find their place in paradise, and their shot at history,” said Joe Brunini, Chief Gaming & Customer Development Officer, Atlantis Paradise Island, in a press release.

What are the key events of WSOP Paradise 2025?

According to the newly released schedule, the key events will be on these dates, with the buy-in listed too:

Event Date Buy-In #1 Circuit Championship Mystery Bounty NLH – $5M GTD Dec. 4 $2.5K #3 Triton PLO Main Event Dec. 5 $100K #5 Triton Invitational – NLH Dec. 7 $250K #11 Super Main Event NLH – $60M GTD Dec. 10 $25K #14 GGMillion$ NLH – $10M GTD Dec. 15 $25K

GGPoker will also once again serve as the exclusive international satellite partner, aiming to send more than 1,000 players to the Super Main Event. The WSOP Express and Road to Paradise qualifier tournaments are currently underway in the brand’s lobby.

It’s thought that over 500 players will qualify for the Circuit Championship through WSOP Circuit gold ring events, which run from July 1 all the way through to December 2. ClubGG plans to send more than 400 players to the same event.

For those who are watching at home, it has been confirmed that WSOP Paradise 2025 will have a live stream, which can be viewed on the WSOP YouTube channel. CBS Sports Network television coverage has been planned for distribution in early 2026, too.

Featured Image: Credit to Bohao Zhao on Wikimedia Commons