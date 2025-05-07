World Poker Tour tournament delayed for three weeks as Mike Vanier leads the event

Originally set for May 5, the 2025 World Poker Tour Choctaw $3,800 no-limit hold’em main event has been delayed for over three weeks.

That means the crowning of the champion will need to be delayed that much longer. The WPT tournament has played down to the final six in the final stages at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, putting Mike Vanier in the lead. The games will continue in Las Vegas, with all six contenders having racked up at leas $70,000 a piece. The overall winner will take home a massive grand prize of $338,000.

The current leader and favorite Vanier has secured more than $2.4 million in prior tournament scores, including the $595,000 he earned for his second place that he earned in a previous WPT main event in Las Vegas in 2022. This will be the third WPT final table event the Nebraskan has made it to, with another appearance back in 2023. Vanier is set for 80 big blinds when the games resume, with 51:52 remaining in Level 27.

Competition is heating up in the World Poker Tour

There were 586 entries in the World Poker Tour tournament, producing a massive prize pool of $2,051,000. The money was paid out amongst the top 74 finishers, with some notable high finishers, including previous WPT champions Kevin Eyster (who came in 31st), Nick Yunis (who came in 30th), bracelet winner Jeremy Wien (who came in 14th), bracelet winner Faraz Jaka (placing 13th), and bracelet winner Mike Liang (placing 9th).

The final six is made up of Charlie Adkins, Mason Vieth, Logan Hoover, Mike Vanier, Ryan Brown, and Lifu Zhang. There are also a number of payouts still up for grabs, as the action is far from over with six players still in the mix. That includes four six-figure payouts, including the much-anticipated grand prize:

1st: $338,000

2nd: $220,000

3rd: $163,000

4th: $122,000

5th: $92,000

6th: $70,000

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC0 1.0