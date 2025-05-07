Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home World Poker Tour tournament delayed for three weeks as Mike Vanier leads the event

World Poker Tour tournament delayed for three weeks as Mike Vanier leads the event

Las Vegas

Originally set for May 5, the 2025 World Poker Tour Choctaw $3,800 no-limit hold’em main event has been delayed for over three weeks.

That means the crowning of the champion will need to be delayed that much longer. The WPT tournament has played down to the final six in the final stages at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, putting Mike Vanier in the lead. The games will continue in Las Vegas, with all six contenders having racked up at leas $70,000 a piece. The overall winner will take home a massive grand prize of $338,000.

The current leader and favorite Vanier has secured more than $2.4 million in prior tournament scores, including the $595,000 he earned for his second place that he earned in a previous WPT main event in Las Vegas in 2022. This will be the third WPT final table event the Nebraskan has made it to, with another appearance back in 2023. Vanier is set for 80 big blinds when the games resume, with 51:52 remaining in Level 27.

Competition is heating up in the World Poker Tour

There were 586 entries in the World Poker Tour tournament, producing a massive prize pool of $2,051,000. The money was paid out amongst the top 74 finishers, with some notable high finishers, including previous WPT champions Kevin Eyster (who came in 31st), Nick Yunis (who came in 30th), bracelet winner Jeremy Wien (who came in 14th), bracelet winner Faraz Jaka (placing 13th), and bracelet winner Mike Liang (placing 9th).

The final six is made up of Charlie Adkins, Mason Vieth, Logan Hoover, Mike Vanier, Ryan Brown, and Lifu Zhang. There are also a number of payouts still up for grabs, as the action is far from over with six players still in the mix. That includes four six-figure payouts, including the much-anticipated grand prize:

  • 1st: $338,000
  • 2nd: $220,000
  • 3rd: $163,000
  • 4th: $122,000
  • 5th: $92,000
  • 6th: $70,000

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC0 1.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

A photograph of a luxurious poker table set in a dimly lit, high-stakes casino. The table is covered in emerald green felt and scattered with stacks of colorful poker chips; a particularly large pile of red chips rests near the center. A single hand reaches into the frame, delicately pushing forward a stack of white poker chips towards a pile of blue ones, while a pair of "Royal Flush" playing cards lie face down on the table. The background is blurred with the subtle glow of other casino tables and the soft murmur of conversations.
Caesars Entertainment WSOP online poker platform enters Pennsylvania
Sophie Atkinson
Betmgm poker pennsylvania
BetMGM Poker unites Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan players in shared liquidity pool
Jacob Woodward
betmgm abby merk
BetMGM signs poker pro Abby Merk as brand ambassador
Jacob Woodward
Victoria set to introduce toughest poker machine reforms in Australia. Melbourne cityscape at night
Victoria set to debate toughest poker machine reforms in Australia
Suswati Basu
dutch flag with poker in it
Dutch gambling watchdog cracks down on illegal poker games
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Wynn, Las Vegas
Gambling

Attorney sentenced to 21 months in prison after $9 million gambling spree
Rachael Davies41 minutes

Former Newport Beach attorney Sara Jacqueline King has confessed to a $9 million scam that she used to fund a Las Vegas gambling spree. Ms King has pled guilty to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.