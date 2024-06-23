Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 overview – we’ve seen just six minutes and already can’t wait for September

So a couple of days ago Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive dropped their six-minute overview video of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 and everybody was playing Shadow of the Erdtree. But having watched these six minutes a few times now, there is definitely a circle around September 9th here at Readwrite Gaming Towers.

The video is narrated by Oliver Hollis-Leick, the Creative Director of the project and he talks us through some of the things we can expect to do and indeed come up against when the follow-up to the 2011 game arrives.

So what did we learn? Well, less than two minutes in we were getting excited by the devs unique “swarm technology” which allows them to render hundreds of enemies on screen at the same time, all of which can be blasted to bits. Historically when we have seen this many enemies on screen it ends up being like a stop-motion animation with frame rates melting your GPU, but on the video at least, this looks cool af.

“You’ll face seemingly endless waves of crawling, running, and swooping enemies as far as the eye can see.” Okay, we’re in. This looks cool.

I was actually a great enjoyer of last year’s Warhammer 40K: Darktide and a lot of this video made me think fondly back to playing that and wishing it could have had some of the things we are seeing here.

With a Story Mode to complete and then a highly-replayable Co-Op Mode where you can play as any of six classes which you can then customize to the Space Marine of your dreams. Fancy sniping? Sure. Want to get more into the thick of the action, that’s easy too.

Playing alone or with up to three others, there is nothing at the moment that makes me think this won’t turn out to be one of my favorite games of the year.

There’s so much more in the video so I urge you to watch it and then wishlist the life out of it.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 arrives on September 9th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S