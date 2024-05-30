Languagesx
Vox Media and The Atlantic latest in long line of OpenAI partnerships

Vox Media and The Atlantic latest in long line of OpenAI partnerships

A futuristic scene of a highly advanced robot with a brain-like central unit, absorbing words from a newspaper through a complex network of wires and sensors. The background reveals a dimly lit, cluttered laboratory with various mechanical parts and inventions. The atmosphere is a mix of steampunk and cyberpunk, with a sense of wonder and curiosity.
TL:DR

  • Vox Media and The Atlantic have signed partnership deals with OpenAI, allowing their content to train its AI models.
  • OpenAI has been seeking deals with media groups and user-generated content platforms to expand training data and protect against lawsuits.
  • These partnerships aim to secure OpenAI's position amidst current lawsuits and potential legal concerns regarding copyright infringement.

Vox Media and The Atlantic have become the latest in a long line of media organizations to sign a partnership deal with OpenAI, allowing their content to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

According to a press release, Vox Media will use ChatGPT to enhance its affiliate commerce product, The Strategist Gift Scout, and OpenAI will gain access to Vox’s entire archive, to enhance its training data. The Atlantic has stated that they will be developing an experimental microsite to determine how best to incorporate ChatGPT into their process while ChatGPT gains access to their archive of content.

OpenAI versus copyright lawsuits

In a bid to protect itself from copyright lawsuits and expand the training data available to its flagship large language model (LLM) ChatGPT, OpenAI has sought out and signed deals with several large media groups over the last few months.

Axel Springer (owners of Business Insider and Politico, among others) signed a deal allowing OpenAI access to summaries of its articles so the chatbot has a better chance of dealing with queries about current events. News Corp, the Murdoch news conglomerate, has signed a deal worth a reported $250 million over five years.

OpenAI has also been seeking out platforms with huge quantities of user-generated content to partner with. They currently have an API and content deal with Stack Overflow, a site where software developers exchange advice and answer each other’s questions, and a deal with Reddit worth an estimated $60 million per year (though Google’s partnership with Reddit to ‘enhance its search results’ has not been a success).

These partnerships are an attempt by OpenAI to protect itself against lawsuits for breaching copyright by using content on the web as training data. Given the fact that they are currently facing lawsuits by the New York Times, and by a group of authors and artists, it is in OpenAI’s interests to secure deals rather than contend with further legal concerns, while continuing to expand its corpus of training data.

Featured image: generated by Ideogram

A red server room with a mysterious figure at its centre
Security

911 S5 Botnet: One of largest botnets taken down by US
Brian-Damien Morgan6 seconds

The United States Justice Department (DOJ) has made a significant stride in cybersecurity by announcing the dismantling of one of the world's biggest botnets - 911 S5 Botnet. The digital...

