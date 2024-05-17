Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Reddit signs deal with OpenAI to open up the platform to ChatGPT

Reddit signs deal with OpenAI to open up the platform to ChatGPT

reddit's trademark cartoon alien waves hello to the viewer in this official brand image
tl;dr

  • Reddit partners with OpenAI to bring platform content to ChatGPT, diversifying income.
  • OpenAI gains access to Reddit's Data API for real-time discussions, following a $60M deal with Google.
  • Reddit receives AI features from OpenAI in return, marking OpenAI as an advertising partner.

Reddit has confirmed a partnership deal with OpenAI to bring content from the platform to ChatGPT, in a move that will further diversify its income streams.

Following on from a similar recent agreement with Google worth an estimated $60 million per year, OpenAI will be granted access to Reddit’s Data API “which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit,” to transmit discussions from the site to ChatGPT.

In return, the social media site will be able to roll out selected AI features to users and moderators, powered by OpenAI, which will now be an advertising partner on the platform.

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, is a former board member and current major shareholder in Reddit, with his share value soaring to $750 million after the post-deal rise on Thursday.

Overall, Reddit’s share price spiked by over 10% as the company strives toward its ambition to move beyond advertising as its predominant revenue source.

The San Francisco-based media company combines elements of social media, message boards and news aggregation. It was founded in June 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian who sold the platform to Condé Nast the following year. Huffman departed the company in 2009 before returning as CEO, in 2015, and currently holds the position.

Reddit rings the changes to move toward profit

In a press release, Huffman said, “(connecting Reddit to) ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more or what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

He previously spoke of pending changes to usher in the AI era, but the Reddit community had expressed fears Big Tech giants such as Google and OpenAI were using Reddit’s scale and depth of detailed info on a vast array of subjects to mine the knowledge for the benefit of its chatbots.

That has materialized, but the partnership will bring mutual benefits as much as it will also bring change to Reddit from a user perspective.

Investors have backed Reddit thanks to its willingness to trade with its data. This was one of the main drivers to create demand for shares when the company was floated on the New York Stock Exchange with its March IPO. 

Last year Reddit returned a net loss of $91 million, having never recorded a profit since its inception.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

reddit's trademark cartoon alien waves hello to the viewer in this official brand image
Reddit signs deal with OpenAI to open up the platform to ChatGPT
Graeme Hanna
British engineering firm Arup was he victim of a $25 million deepfake scam
Deepfake audio scam takes $25 million from world-renowned engineering firm
Graeme Hanna
Image of Grand Theft Auto 6 preview from Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto VI now set for fall 2025 release
Graeme Hanna
A screenshot which has been leaked for the game Deadlock. It is an explainer of how transport works in the game, with players being able to use rails to move down 4 different lanes.
New leaked images shed light on Deadlock, an upcoming Valve hero shooter
Ali Rees
Logo art for Tales of the Shire. In the background is a meadow with a winding path leading to a Hobbit hole. The sky is blue with some white fluffy clouds and the grass is green. The Tales of the Shire logo is emblazoned across the middle of the image.
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game: Everything we know so far
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

reddit's trademark cartoon alien waves hello to the viewer in this official brand image
Technology

Reddit signs deal with OpenAI to open up the platform to ChatGPT
Graeme Hanna5 seconds

Reddit has confirmed a partnership deal with OpenAI to bring content from the platform to ChatGPT, in a move that will further diversify its income streams. Following on from a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.