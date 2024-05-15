Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever leaves ChatGPT maker

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever leaves ChatGPT maker

A stunning, futuristic display of various high-tech laptops, each featuring the ChatGPT logo prominently. The laptops come in diverse shapes and sizes, with vibrant colors such as electric blue, neon pink, and lime green. They are arranged in a dynamic, gravity-defying formation, with cables forming intricate patterns that connect them. The background is a blend of cyberspace elements, showcasing a digital cityscape that is both mesmerizing and awe-inspiring., vibrant
TL:DR

  • OpenAI's co-founder Ilya Sutskever is leaving, a significant shift for the company.
  • CEO Sam Altman appreciates Sutskever's contributions and introduces Jakub Pachocki as the new Chief Scientist.
  • Despite Sutskever's departure, Altman expresses confidence in Pachocki's leadership.

One of the co-founders of the pioneering AI company behind ChatGPT is leaving the team he helped to build.

The ChatGPT tool which was created by OpenAI remains at the center of the generative AI boom. Yet at a huge height, co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever is leaving.

“Ilya and OpenAI are going to part ways. This is very sad to me…” said the CEO Sam Altman in a message he shared with the company on Tuesday afternoon (May 14).

“…Ilya is easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend.

“His brilliance and vision are well known; his warmth and compassion are less well known but no less important.”

Altman expands on the co-founder’s contribution: “OpenAI would not be what it is without him. Although he has something personally meaningful he is going to go work on, I am forever grateful for what he did here and committed to finishing the mission we started together.

“I am happy that for so long I got to be close to such genuinely remarkable genius, and someone so focused on getting to the best future for humanity.”

Ilya Sutskever’s next venture hasn’t been made publicly known yet, but he has taken to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to bid his farewell.

After expressing how the “company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous” and saying how much he’ll miss his former colleagues, Sutskever said he’s “excited for what comes next.”

“A project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time.”

Chief Scientist role filled following OpenAI co-founder departure

The company wasted no time in announcing its new Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki.

Jakub has been at the company since 2017 and previously served as Director of Research, heading the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five.

Sam Altman says: “Jakub is also easily one of the greatest minds of our generation; I am thrilled he is taking the baton here.

“He has run many of our most important projects, and I am very confident he will lead us to make rapid and safe progress towards our mission of ensuring that AGI benefits everyone.”

Featured Image: Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Close up of the colorful Google logo
Google announces Veo, an advanced text-to-video AI to compete with Sora
Sophie Atkinson
A stunning, futuristic display of various high-tech laptops, each featuring the ChatGPT logo prominently. The laptops come in diverse shapes and sizes, with vibrant colors such as electric blue, neon pink, and lime green. They are arranged in a dynamic, gravity-defying formation, with cables forming intricate patterns that connect them. The background is a blend of cyberspace elements, showcasing a digital cityscape that is both mesmerizing and awe-inspiring., vibrant
OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever leaves ChatGPT maker
Sophie Atkinson
A screemshot from Stellaris The Machine Age showing a capital ship
Stellaris devs using AI-generated voices to voice AI characters in-game – it’s the circle of life
Paul McNally
NASA astronaut in space
NASA officially appoints first AI chief to stay at the ‘forefront’ of technology
Sophie Atkinson
What is OpenAI's new GPT-4o model? Advanced audio and free users get more features. An advanced AI chatbot in a futuristic workspace, surrounded by a stylized, digital green sphere that appears to represent its processing capabilities or network connections. The scene features a clean, high-tech environment with sleek furniture and a holographic display, emphasizing the integration of cutting-edge technology in everyday tasks.
What is OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model? Free users get more features including advanced audio
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Close up of the colorful Google logo
AI

Google announces Veo, an advanced text-to-video AI to compete with Sora
Sophie Atkinson18 seconds

Google is quick on OpenAI’s heels, as just three months after the text-to-video generator Sora was announced, the search engine and technology company has launched its version. At the annual...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.