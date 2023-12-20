Google to limit election queries Bard can answer

Google will limit the types of election-related content its Bard chatbot and search generative experience can respond to, ahead of the 2024 US Presidential Election.

As reported by Reuters, preparations are underway with the restrictions to be put in place early into the new year.

With the rapid rise in prominence and capability of artificial intelligence (AI), there will be concerns regarding disinformation and interference in the democratic process in the run-up to the election in which incumbent President Joe Biden is running for re-election for the Democratic Party.

His predecessor, Donald Trump is standing for the Republican Party nomination and he would become only the second US President to serve a second non-consecutive term if he is returned to the White House.

Other than the USA, important national elections will occur in India, South Africa, and the United Kingdom throughout 2024. With these events in mind, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, wants to focus on how their platforms will be contributing and facilitating public discourse.

Focus on political advertising

Google has said that it will “work with an increased focus on the role artificial intelligence might play” given the involvement that social media and technology have in contemporary society and elections.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has stated that it will prevent political campaigners and advertisers in other regulated industries from using the new generative AI advertising features it now offers. Reuters also reported AI involvement will need to be disclosed by advertisers if it has been used on any election-related adverts to be carried on Facebook or Instagram.

Conversely, Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed in August it would allow political advertising from candidates and campaigns in the US, reversing a policy that had been in place since 2019 to prohibit all political advertising.

It added that extra resources would be given to its safety and elections team ahead of the Presidential race in the coming months.

Featured image: Pexels/Mojahid Mottakin