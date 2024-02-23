Google strikes a deal with Reddit to boost AI possibilities, reportedly for $60M/year

The partnership between the multinational technology company and social news aggregation is set to strengthen as an ‘expanded partnership’ has been announced.

This pairing will work together to create more content-forward displays of Reddit information, in the hope this will make Google products more helpful for users and easier to participate in the forum’s conversations and communities.

One of the most notable changes is that the multinational technology company now has access to the Reddit Data API which delivers real-time content from the dynamic site.

In a press release, Google’s vice president Rajan Patel explains more: “…[Google] will now have efficient and structured access to fresher information, as well as enhanced signals that will help us better understand Reddit content and display, train on, and otherwise use it in the most accurate and relevant ways.”

It’s not just data that the duo are uniting on. The news of a Cloud partnership has also been released, helping the message board site to integrate new AI-powered capabilities using Vertex AI. The intention is for this to be used to boost search and other possibilities on the platform.

Signing off in the press release, the vice president reiterates the aim: “We look forward to what’s to come with this partnership, and to make it easier for people to access and benefit from Reddit’s uniquely helpful content across their product and our own.

While the partnership figure isn’t yet known, it’s reportedly to be in the region of $60m a year.

Major changes for social media company

This bolstered partnership comes at the same time as Reddit filing to go public. On Thursday 22 February, the company disclosed its financial performance to prepare for the selling of shares to investors.

This major move could see one of the first significant media companies to debut on the stock market in years.

Featured image: Photo by Brett Jordan