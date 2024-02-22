Reddit’s IPO filing reveals major stake by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Reddit, the popular social media platform, has officially filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, marking a significant step toward its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RDDT.” This move, as reported by CNBC, positions Reddit for its initial public offering in March, making it the first major tech IPO of the year and the first social media platform to go public since Pinterest in 2019.

According to the filing, Reddit boasted $804 million in annual sales for 2023, a 20% increase from the previous year’s $666.7 million. Despite its substantial user base and revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $90.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an improvement from a $158.6 million loss the year prior. The platform, known for its vast array of over 100,000 communities and significant daily and weekly active users, has faced challenges in building an online advertising business to compete with giants like Facebook’s Meta and Google’s Alphabet.

The Verge’s coverage of Reddit’s IPO filing sheds light on the company’s unique approach to its public offering, reflecting its community-centric ethos. In an unconventional move, Reddit plans to offer shares to its top users, including moderators and those with high karma scores, during its IPO.

Additionally, the involvement of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, introduces a complex layer to Reddit’s IPO narrative. Altman, holding 8.7 percent of the company’s stock, emerges as the third-largest shareholder, positioning him to potentially profit significantly from Reddit’s market debut. This connection between Reddit and one of the leading figures in artificial intelligence raises questions about the future direction of the platform, especially considering Reddit’s emphasis on AI and LLMs in its growth strategy.

Reddit’s IPO filing reveals ambitious plans to leverage AI to enhance its advertising capabilities and develop a data-licensing business, with a notable $203 million data licensing agreement reportedly with Google. This strategic focus on AI, coupled with Altman’s significant stake, suggests a potential shift in how Reddit operates and monetizes its platform. The company’s vision to harness its vast data for AI development, as well as its intention to introduce more features to create a user economy, indicates a broader trend of social media platforms exploring innovative ways to leverage technology for growth.