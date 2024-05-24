Languagesx
Google's new AI search is going well, it's telling people to add glue to pizza and eat rocks

Google’s new AI search is going well, it’s telling people to add glue to pizza and eat rocks

a Laptop screen with a google logo and a picture of a hand squirting glue onto a pizza. The person using the laptop goes is copying the image and attempting to put glue on a pizza, illustration

From telling people they should eat rocks to suggesting glue should be added to pizzas, Google’s newest AI search feature isn’t quite working out as planned.

In a simpler time, people could search on Google to the answers to burning questions, facts about topics of interest, or how to complete tough tasks, but its newest addition is making matters worse.

On May 14, the company formally announced that AI-powered changes were to be taking place. This included the news of ‘AI Overviews’ which aims to provide a quick answer to any search through the use of artificial intelligence.

When the team shared the news at Google’s annual conference for developers, the feature was rolled out to everyone in the United States, and other countries were told they’d be able to access it soon.

Google’s AI Overviews is spewing out incorrect information

Now that people have had a go for themselves, testing the feature with a whole range of questions and searches, the AI feature has been disastrous.

In one search, where someone input ‘cheese not sticking to pizza’ into Google, the AI Overview tool flashed up saying: “Cheese can slide off pizza for several reasons, including too much sauce, too much cheese, or thickened sauce. Here are some things you can try…”

After suggesting mixing in the sauce, the AI then said: “You can also add about ⅛ cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce to give it more tackiness.”

How is Google getting it so wrong? Well, it appears to be taking what Redditors post as fact. In an 11-year-old thread on the forum site one user called “f**ksmith” replies to a post titled “My cheese slides off the pizza too easily” by (clearly) jokingly telling the original poster to use glue when making the sauce.

In another search, the AI Overview responded to ‘how many rocks shall i eat?’ with “According to geologists at UC Berkeley, you should eat at least one small rock per day…”

Although the feature is in its infancy, it begs the question as to whether it was properly tested or merely pushed out too quickly to reap the benefits of the current AI hype.

Featured Image: Via Google AI

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

